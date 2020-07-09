The Catch the Train Photo Contest is back and this year lets Alaskans share their images of what they capture onboard the Alaska Railroad with the chance to win cash and prizes. To participate, passengers can submit a photo to the contest via the Alaska Railroad Facebook page or by using the hashtag #CatchTheTrainAK on Twitter or Instagram. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 6.
Following the submission period, 12 finalists will be selected, all of whom will be featured in the Railroad’s 12-month 2022 calendar, appear in the Railroad’s onboard magazine Panoramas and receive round-trip rail fare for two. The grand prizewinner will have their photo featured on the cover of the calendar, win $1,500, rail fare for four on the Denali Star Train, and one overnight for four in a room at Denali Bluffs Hotel overlooking the Nenana River.
“We are hoping that Alaskans will take advantage of their local railroad this summer and enter photos that highlight adventures on the rails,” Dale Wade, vice president of marketing and customer service, said in a news release. “With outside travel limited this year, it’s the perfect chance for locals to hop on the Alaska Railroad and sightsee.”
The Alaska Railroad will announce 12 finalists on or around Jan. 6, 2021, which will also kick off the online voting period for the grand prizewinner. The winner will be announced on or around Jan. 22, 2021.
Entry for Catch the Train Photo Contest is free, and individuals may submit an unlimited number of photos. The 12 finalists will be chosen on the basis of artistic merit, originality, subject and style. Entrants must be 18 or older as of Dec. 6, 2020. All photos taken that are not in line with the Alaska Railroad’s safety protocols will be disqualified immediately.
For additional rules and regulations, visit www.alaskarailroad.com/catchthetrain.