Alaska Public Media won an Emmy Award and a special citation June 6 during the 57th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, hosted by the northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work that we do at Alaska Public Media,” Linda Wei, AKPM chief content officer, said in a release. “Whether it’s working in communities across the state to educate early learners or telling authentic Alaskan stories and sharing them with the world, it’s a privilege to do this work every day.”
The Emmy received for Environmental - Program - Feature/Segment recognizes an episode of “Indie Alaska” called “Making Music with Glaciers and Snow.” The original video series captures the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, the videos present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.
In the award-winning episode, Matthew Burtner uses his experience as a music composer to raise awareness of climate change by making avant-garde soundscapes from Alaska’s wilderness. With a front-row seat to climate change, he shares the sounds with the world through his music. The full episode can be streamed for free at alaskapublic.org/making-music-with-glaciers.
The Citation for Outstanding Community Outreach acknowledges Alaska Public Media’s expanded community outreach and education efforts, summarized in “Educating a Community Changes Our World.” AKPM’s efforts have focused on experiences in underserved, high-need communities, and in celebrating the positive cultural representation of Molly of Denali to Native Alaskan peoples.