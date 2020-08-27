An Alaska family living the idyllic backcountry life is part of a recently-released film all about the American experience of voting.
The Bondy family — Claude, Jennifer and son Bob — are featured in the indie film “One Vote,” which follows five stories on Election Day in 2016. The stories weave together the voting experience in the United States as told from different outlooks, perspectives and locales. For the Bondys, it’s a matter of getting from Alpine Creek Lodge on the Denali Highway, which is their home, and making it their polling place at Sheep Mountain in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The film, which was released Aug. 8, follows the Bondys as they make the roundtrip journey via snowmachine and dogsled to vote.
“These people get up at the crack of dawn, service the generator, feed the dogs, load up and go,” director Christine Woodhouse said. “They chose to live off the grid in a remote area yet on the day it matters most, they take the time to do this physical journey and mental journey to be part of their community and participate. That’s what I see in their story.”
Woodhouse studied film at Stanford University and is a practicing attorney. She’s also a part-time filmmaker living in Austin, Texas, and a polling place observer. After observing polling places during elections, Woodhouse notice that if you spend all day talking to voters, there are always memorable stories to tell about the voting experience.
“There’s always that one person that it’s such an interesting story,” she said via phone from Austin. “I thought, ‘I wonder if I found really interesting stories from across the country, could I weave that together?’”
In addition to the Bondys, “One Vote” tells a cross-section of America’s voting experience. Also featured is Brenda Williams, a gospel-singing doctor who helps residents vote in rural South Carolina; Michael Hiser, a former felon in Kentucky who casts his first vote after getting his voting rights restored; James Higgins, the owner of Chicago’s Club Lucky which is the last tavern polling place in the United States; and billionaire Warren Buffett, who spends his Election Day transporting voters who might need a ride to the polls in Omaha.
Woodhouse found the Bondys through the film industry. She hired a New York City film crew to help with the production, and the New York crew had connections with an Alaska film crew that had filmed the Iditarod. The Alaska film crew connected Woodhouse with the Bondys.
When Woodhouse approached the family, the Bondys went for it, with Jennifer saying she, Claude and Bob loved the project and wanted to be a part of it.
“We know the importance of voting and to be able to tell the other people our story, that we do vote by many miles,” Jennifer said of the 225 mile excursion her family makes to cast a ballot. “We knew our storyline would have been very different than any other storyline out there.”
And with running a lodge on the Denali Highway, even absentee voting is a drive — it’s still 70 miles just to get to a post office, Jennifer said.
“We always vote no matter which election it is or what it’s for,” Jennifer said. “For this particular year, we did it by dogsled. We feel it’s really important, especially to teach our son that it’s worth the journey.”
“One Vote” had its premiere at the Omaha Film Festival, which Claude and Bob attended, sharing the stage afterward for a Q&A with the other stars of the film.
“The crowd loved it, not only for Warren Buffett but for Bob, who shot a caribou on the way,” Jennifer said, adding the film crew took it all in stride as Bob shot the caribou on the way to watch his parents vote.
“We have to fill the freezer and live our lives, and if we can get a caribou on the way to vote, we will,” Jennifer added.
For Woodhouse, the project is part passion, part community service. It’s shot and presented in a nonpartisan way, which is what she wanted.
“I am so proud of this,” Woodhouse said. “We are all bombarded every day with partisan images but I wanted to show another side to it.”
“One Vote” is out now in multiple streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google. For more information about the film, visit www.onevote.us. You can also find more about the film online at www.facebook.com/OneVoteMovie, www.instagram.com/onevotemovie and twitter.com/Onevotemovie.
