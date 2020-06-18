A country music concert that was postponed from its original May date has been rescheduled for June 24.
Aaron Tippin will perform an outdoor show at the Tanana State Fairgrounds as part of a fundraising tour for the Alaska Peace Officers Association.
“It’s the one and only benefit concert of the season for our chapters to raise money,” said Kalie Bell, business manager for APOA. “It’s pretty crucial for our fundraising.”
With restrictions easing statewide, Bell said APOA felt it could hold the concert series safely.
“We are following all COVID mandates,” she said.
Tippin has strong ties to Alaska and has visited the state frequently. He is an accomplished pilot and avid outdoorsman. His father and uncles were Alaska Bush pilots in territorial days. He has said he was meant to be an aviator, but his music career is what really took off.
Tippin moved to Nashville as a songwriter, which led to a record contract with RCA in 1990. His first single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” climbed to No. 6. That led to an invitation from Bob Hope to join him to entertain U.S. troops overseas. Tippin remains a strong supporter of the military, frequently performing for troops overseas.
The hits kept coming, with “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio,” “Kiss This,” and “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” all reaching No. 1. Other fan favorites include “My Blue Angel,” and “Workin’ Man’s Ph.D.,” “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagles Fly,” and “People Like Us.” Over the past three decades, he has released 11 studio albums and placed more than 30 singles on the charts, while still maintaining his blue-collar credentials.
He will perform at venues in Kenai, Palmer and Fairbanks as part of the APOA concert series. Comedian Mark Cordes “The Spouse Whisperer,” will open. The show is outdoors and lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas are welcome. Doors open one hour before the show.
Bell said face masks are not required but are suggested. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door and concert-goers are asked to maintain social distancing. Tickets for the Fairbanks show will be available at the door or by calling 907-328-0560.
If You Go
What: Aaron Tippin in concert
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24
Where: Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds,1800 College Road
Tickets: $45, available by calling 907-328-0560 or at the gate the night of the show. This is an all-ages show.
Info: www.apoaonline.org