A hearty warm laugh might be the key to surviving February, especially if you’re comfortably snug in your car while the humor rolls.
That’s the plan for Saturday when comedy duo Jerry Evans and Glenner Anderson return to the roof for another night of socially distanced stand-up in an event dubbed Stand-Up Drive-Up.
The evening starts at 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave., with Evans and Anderson taking to the roof of the building for a night of cold comedy. Guests are asked to arrive between 6:30-6:45 p.m., make a donation, pick up a flyer, park facing the stage, and tune into the FM frequency listed on the flyer. The show is for ages 21 and older as it contains adult language and humor.
The night also serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization Stone Soup Cafe, which helps feed the hungry in Fairbanks.
“Our last show ran in the same format and raised $1,089 for Santa’s Helpers,” Evans said in an email.
Evans and Anderson started performing on the roof of Good Titrations in the fall when the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person comedy events. Each time, the duo has performed before a packed audience.