Martha Barnette, author, journalist and co-host of the NPR program “A Way With Words,” will be in Fairbanks for two KUAC events in March.
“I’m really excited about meeting KUAC FM listeners,” Barnette said. “As soon as we started airing there, calls and emails from Fairbanks started pouring in. There was clearly a pent-up demand for thoughtful conversation about language and all aspects of it. We heard from Ron in North Pole asking about the phrase ‘Don’t get into any jackpots’ meaning don’t get into trouble, Sarah in Fairbanks talking about ‘taking the shoelace express’ as a slang term for ‘walking instead of driving’ and KattiJo enlightening us about dogsledding terms. Listeners also taught us about hilltopping, sledheads and lots more.”
“A Way With Words,” which airs on Saturday mornings at 9 on KUAC FM 89.9, is a fun radio show about language examined through family, history and culture.
Barnette said she and her wife have visited Seward and became besotted with Alaska. “Once I learned more about all the great services that KUAC provides, joining forces for a fundraiser was a no-brainer. AWWW is produced by a small nonprofit in San Diego, so we understand the importance of supporting this kind of work,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the hardy folks of Fairbanks and enjoying what they enjoy about living there and learning at least as much from them as they do from me. Also super-excited about trying dogsledding for the first time.”
Barnette said she loves AWWW because it has a way of bringing people together, regardless of anyone’s background or political persuasion. “Everybody’s curious about words and where they come from, everybody wonders about new slang they just heard and pretty much all of us remember that puzzling old phrase that a family member always used,” she said.
“It’s a lively, upbeat show that honors that curiosity. My co-host Grant and I firmly believe that there’s so much more to language than complaining about the way somebody else talks; in fact, when it comes to language, complaining is the least interesting thing of all. It’s so much more interesting to talk about the history of a word or phrase, which can tell us about who we are and where we came from.”
The KUAC events are a ticketed reception with Barnette from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18 at the UA President’s House (21 and older only) and a public lecture at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium, 1215 Cowles St. For more information, visit KUAC.org and www.waywordradio.org.
Nancy Tarnai is the marketing and communications manager for KUAC TV 9/FM 89.9. She can be reached at 474-1890.