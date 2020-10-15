Things are getting spooky in the haunted woods. So spooky, in fact, you might want to load up your family and check it out yourself.
That’s what the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America are hoping you do when they take to the woods for the Drive-Through Haunted Trail starting Saturday at the Ice Art Park, 3570 Phillips Road.
To celebrate a safe Halloween, the Scouts have turned the woods around the Ice Park into a family-friendly scene with light scares and good-natured spooks. The idea is families will stay safe in their cars while touring the haunted park.
“With COVID and all the restrictions in place, we were thinking about ways to get the family out,” said Rob Stewart, district executive for the Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America. “We thought a drive-through event was a great way to be socially distant and still enjoy those Halloween activities we’re used to.”
The idea percolated after local Scout troops took part in the Golden Days Reverse Parade in July at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. At the reverse parade, traditional parade floats remained parked while visitors followed a route through the fairgrounds, interacting safely with the parade scenes.
“We were involved in the Golden Days event and saw how it worked and had an awesome turnout at the parade,” Stewart said. “That was a great precursor event to give us an idea of what our event would look like.”
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce hosts Golden Days, a celebration of the city’s gold rush history, each July.
For the Drive-Through Haunted Trail, families can expect a PG-rated haunted display featuring Scouts from troops across the Fairbanks area. Each night, troop members will take to the woods for light scares and easy, fun jolts.
“Not only does this help get the public out and enjoy Halloween, it also helps our membership,” Stewart said. “People will see what the Scouts are doing. In this year, every thing has been different. We’ve had to adjust delivering our programs.”
Scout troops have still been meeting, Stewart said, but like so many organizations, they’ve taken to Zoom or other online formats to stay safe and socially distant while engaging in activities during the pandemic.
“It’s been heartening seeing how the Scouts have adapted. It’s been good to see how the community has come together and how the Scouts have come together.”
The Drive-Through Haunted Trail opens Saturday, with additional drives slated for Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. It will operate from 5-9 p.m. Admission is $20 per car or $8 per person, with children 5 years old and younger admitted for free.
For more information about the drive or the Scouts, call 452-1976.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
If You Go
What: Drive-Through Haunted Trail, president by the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America
When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31
Where: Ice Art Park, 3570 Phillips Field Road
Cost: $20 per car or $8 per person, with children 5 years and younger admitted free
FYI: This is a family-friendly event and should be considered rated PG. For more information, call 452-1976.