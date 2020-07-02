This year’s Mutt March, a parade of pooches strolling Pioneer Park, is on hold.
As a residual of COVID-19, Pioneer Park is closed to picnic shelter reservations for the 2020 season. Consequently, that involves the Mutt March, which is held at Moose Creek Pavilion.
With regard to the importance of social distancing, organizers have put this year’s event on hold.
“We do believe it best for everyone’s benefit to exercise caution at this point in time,” Mary Ann Fortune, one of the event organizers, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
The Mutt March is currently scheduled for Aug. 29, 2021.