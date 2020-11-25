It’s a good bet you’re going to have turkey leftover come Friday, especially if you went all out and picked up a big bird this year.
Sure, you’ll eat it for a day or two but then what? More turkey? Absolutely, more turkey. You just have to turn it into something new. You certainly don’t want it to go to waste.
I pulled these out of our archives as they have both been popular requests over the years and help you feed your family by creating something new.
Turkey Tortilla Soup
This recipe by Sherry Blizzard first appeared in the News-Miner in 2013, and it’s since become one of my personal favorites to make at home — even when I don’t have leftover turkey to use.
Blizzard wrote at the time, “This recipe came to me from a friend more than 20 years ago while we were living in Los Alamos, N.M. I make this fabulous soup several times a year with my leftover turkey. This soup will most certainly prove to be better than the holiday meal — I can almost promise. This soup is a true crowd pleaser and just the right thing for cold winter nights in Fairbanks. It takes almost no time to prepare and will be a huge success at the table. Use your leftover Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey for this hearty soup.”
1 cup onion, chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 4-ounce can chopped green chilies
1 package (1¼ ounce) taco seasoning mix
1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes
6 cups turkey or chicken broth
1 10-ounce package frozen corn
2 cups cooked, cubed turkey
1/3 cup fresh chopped cilantro
Garnish
1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated
tortilla chips
In a large soup pot, sauté onions in olive oil three to four minutes or until soft. Stir in chilies and taco seasoning; cook one minute. Add tomatoes and broth and bring to a boil.
Add corn and turkey, reduce heat to low and simmer five minutes. Add cilantro.
To serve, crush tortilla chips in each bowl, ladle soup over chips and serve with grated cheese on top.
Or freeze it
Cooked turkey can be stored safely in your freezer for up to four to six months. Stuffing and gravy should be used within one month. Foods frozen longer than recommended remain safe but may become dry and lose flavor. Freeze those leftover vegetables too and use them as a quick addition to homemade soups and stews.
Turkey Divan
2 10-ounce packages frozen broccoli, chopped
6 cups shredded, cooked turkey (or chicken)
2 (10¾-ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon curry powder
salt and pepper
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Remove the outer wrappers from the boxes of broccoli. Open one end of each box. Microwave on full power for 2 minutes, until thawed. Drain the broccoli and put into a casserole dish. Add the shredded chicken.
In a medium bowl, combine the soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, Cheddar, lemon juice, curry powder, salt and pepper, to taste, and wine. Whisk together to make a sauce. Pour the sauce over the broccoli and chicken. Mix well with a spatula.
Place the mixture into an 11-by-7-inch casserole dish or 2 (9-inch) square disposable aluminum foil pans that have been sprayed with vegetable oil cooking spray. Pat down evenly and smooth with a spatula. Combine the Parmesan, bread crumbs and butter and sprinkle over the top. Bake for about 30 to 45 minutes.