Some people are early adopters of technology, standing in line to purchase the latest iPhone or Xbox. I, on the other hand, am an early adopter of food trends. Not the ones that are ridiculous mashups, like rosewater sponge cake with candied cooked spaghetti strands for the filling and frosting. I’m talking about new ways to improve old favorites, which brings me to souffle pancakes.
A friend introduced me to them, adding that they were ridiculously hard to make. “Oh, really?” my mouth said to her. Meanwhile the voice in my brain was snickering, “I can make Beef Wellington and Chicken Kiev and perogies without consulting a cookbook. A pancake will be a piece of cake.” (My brain tends to talk in clichés.)
The recipes for these pancakes, also known as Japanese souffle pancakes after what most recipes say is their country of origin, can be found in recent cooking magazines, the internet and YouTube. I perused more than a dozen recipes, immediately knocking out any that required the use of pastry rings. Not only do I not have those, I don’t want to have them. I don’t need single use items cluttering up my kitchen, which is why I no longer own a papaya slicer, a mango peeler, or the milk foamer that snuck into my home even though I do not like coffee. (If you want to know what a pastry ring looks like, Amazon will show you dozens.)
I also discarded the recipe that had Japanese mayonnaise as an ingredient, even though the recipe helpfully explained where to order a jar. I am not going to pay $14.65, plus shipping, for a 12-ounce bottle of anything unless it is necessary to save my life. Or my husband’s life.
Most of the recipes listed cake flour as an essential ingredient, but I let those stay in consideration. I don’t normally buy cake flour, but you can easily make your own: mix 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch to make one cup of cake flour.
The type of flour in a recipe is important because different flours have various amounts of protein; the higher the protein, the denser the final product. Baked goods made with lower-protein flours are lighter and softer.
Finally, I wanted a recipe with a lower sugar content. Not for health reasons, mind you, but because I was raised eating pancakes as a savory. We served them with just butter, or used them taco style, filled with some sort of meat. Overly sweet pancakes just don’t taste right to me.
Once I found a few recipes that met the standards of no pastry rings, no fancy/expensive ingredients, and low sugar, I started testing. After 22 breakfasts of souffle pancakes, here is what I am confident in telling others who are interested in making them: they are fiddly and time consuming.
It isn’t the fact that you have to separate out the whites and yolks of the eggs and beat the whites until they form stiff and glossy peaks, because there are lots of recipes that require that step. Ditto for having to carefully combine the meringue and the rest of the mixed ingredients, to ensure that you don’t deflate the egg whites.
It was the actual cooking process that required time and care. You have to grease your pan and then heat it until drops of water immediately steam off the surface, but if the pan is too hot the pancakes will burn before cooking through. Next, you ladle mounds of batter into the pan, leaving some space between each mound. You have to work fast and then add water before putting a lid on the skillet. They must cook on very low heat for about three minutes or until you see bubbles starting to form on top of the cakes. (Some recipes said to start with one mound, then put a second mound on each cake before putting on the lid for the first time.)
When the bubbles form, you remove the lid and add another half cup mound to the top of each of the pancakes, plus more water. Then you put the lid back on, and start checking them — you are looking for more bubbles. Then you gently flip them over to get the top brown, which takes another few minutes, before removing them to the serving plate.
You need to serve these very soon after making them, or they start to deflate and lose their cloud-like appearance and consistency. And you cannot just double a recipe because before you are done cooking them all, the batter will have collapsed and there will be no souffle in sight.
At one point, I decided to try using a homemade pastry form — a tuna can opened at both ends and scrubbed clean of all fishy odor. The end product was neater, but it was more of a pain since you have to grease the form sufficiently for the pancake to pop right out. Fail to do that and you end up tearing the pancake trying to pry it free.
It took mashing up several recipes to get one that worked for me (although as you can see from the picture, I can get the height but not the perfect looks even after all my attempts at free form cakes). It is in the sidebar.
Before you try making souffle pancakes, I urge you to take a look at the many recipes at www.yummly.com/recipes/souffle-pancake. Vegan, paleo, pumpkin, chocolate and bacon, liqueur infused — no matter what your whimsy, you’ll find it at Yummly. And if the photo of my souffle pancakes leaves you cold, you can find more than 50,000 photos on Instagram, tagged #soufflepancake.
I did find that the recipes that produced more than three or four pancakes tended to lose their height by numbers seven or eight, although this one from the New York Times worked well, nyti.ms/2VMT647. You do need a subscription to the Times to access it, however.
Would I make these again, knowing it could take 15 to 20 minutes for the first skillet of three or four pancakes? No, but not because it took so long to make them — I have labored far longer on other recipes. I won’t make them again because even though the texture is soft and incredibly airy, their flavor is not much better than a regular pancake. And compared to sourdough pancakes, which are my preference, they are positively bland. That being said, my husband loves eggs and found the eggier flavor of these pancakes to be very tasty.
These would qualify for what my grandmother used to call “First Date Food.” She was a great believer in the old adage that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach (honestly, I cringe even writing that). She taught me that the first time you fed a likely marriage prospect, you had to serve something with a “Wow!” factor to demonstrate how skilled a cook you were.
Unless you share Grandma’s school of thought, find an easy buttermilk or sourdough pancake recipe that is less fussy to make and tastier. I think souffle pancakes belong to the “Oh, look! Something new and shiny” school of cooking that is so prevalent these days, rather than being a great improvement on the old tried and true.
Linden Staciokas is a freelance writer. Contact her at dorking@acsalaska.net.
Souffle Pancakes
Ingredients
2 eggs, separated, plus another egg white. (The whites beat up best if warm, although they separate from yolks easiest when cold, so separate the yolks and whites as soon as you remove the eggs from the fridge, but wait about 15 minutes to use the whites so that they are no longer cold.)
2 tablespoons milk (this is not the time for low fat milk)
2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup cake flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Butter or oil, enough to grease the pan
1/2 cup water
If you like a sweeter pancake, add about a 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
Instructions
Whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder and set aside.
In a different bowl, whisk the egg yolks until blended, and then whisk in the milk.
Whisk the flour/salt/baking powder mixture into the yolk/milk blend.
In another bowl, beat egg whites for a minute and then gradually add the sugar. Continue beating until glossy peaks form. To get the best results, use a bowl that is scrupulously clean, since any fat residue will ruin things. For that reason, it is best to use a metal, glass, or stainless steel bowl, because even when it looks clean, plastic often retains a slight trace of any oil it previously held.
Carefully fold the egg white meringue into the bowl holding the rest of the previously whisked together ingredients. It works best if you start folding in about a third of the meringue, and then the rest, folding until only a few streaks remain. If you fold in too long or too hard, you’ll lose air bubbles and the souffle will fail.
Melt some butter in a pan large enough (12 inch nonstick worked best for me) to accommodate four mounds of batter, spaced far enough apart that they don’t bleed together. If you have rivers of butter, your pancakes will not brown evenly, so use just enough to coat the pan lightly. Use low heat because you don’t want the pan to be too hot when you put in the batter.
Put four mounds of batter into the pan. A one third cup measuring cup full for each mound works well.
Carefully pour a quarter cup of water into the bare areas between the pancakes and immediately put a lid on the pan so that the steam can form inside the pan.
After about two to three minutes, when bubbles start forming, remove the lid and add another third cup of batter to each existing mound. If you have extra batter left, which can happen because egg sizes differ and the meringue may have varying densities, equally distribute it across the four mounds.
Add another quarter cup of water, put the lid back on and wait for another few minutes.
When more bubbles have formed, gently flip the pancakes. I found that using two spatulas, one under and one on top, makes the flipping easier and damages the pancakes less.
Put the lid back on, and in about two minutes check to see that the pancakes are golden brown and done. If you don’t want to guess, you can insert a skewer into the center of a pancake. If it comes out clean, it is done.
Serve immediately.
Flours and proteins
Don’t know what the protein content is of the flours you use? Here are the most commonly used flours and their protein percentages:
• Whole-wheat: 14%
• White whole-wheat: 13%
• Bread flour: 12% to 13%
• All-purpose (commonly called AP flour): 11% to 12%
• Whole-wheat pastry: 9% to 11%
• White pastry: 8% to 9%
• Pizza flour (also known as Italian-Style Flour or 00 flour due to the grind of the flour and used for recipes where you want a thin-crust pizza or a flatbread): 8.5% protein
• Cake flour: 6% to 8%