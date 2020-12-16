What is a holiday dinner without this beloved appetizer?
I have fond memories of my mother telling my brother and me not to touch the deviled eggs before dinner. Of course, when she wasn’t looking we ate through half the plate.
Deviled eggs are possibly one of the easiest holiday recipes. Down to the basics of egg, mayonnaise and mustard, not much is needed to craft this yummy treat. And while the basic recipe is good, it isn’t necessarily great. The older I get, the more I crave complex flavors and creativity in my dishes. Luckily, the deviled egg is easy to doctor. So, gather those basic ingredients because it’s time to add a bit more oomph.
In addition to egg, mayonnaise and mustard, we’ll also be using yellow onion, pickles (or relish), sour cream, cayenne pepper and fresh jalapeño. And, of course, we can’t forget that dash of paprika on top. I personally like my deviled eggs to have a bit of a kick. But considering I’m the only person in my family who can handle any considerable amount of heat, I hold back on the cayenne pepper.
A brief history of the deviled egg
Ever wonder where this much-loved holiday appetizer comes from? Oddly, it isn’t as American as apple pie or green bean casserole. Its origins actually date as far back as ancient Rome. When we call deviled eggs a “classic” holiday staple, we really mean it.
The Romans had a saying: “ad ova usque ad mala,” or “from eggs to apples,” because the Roman version of what we now know as the deviled egg — boiled eggs served with spiced sauce — was served in the first course at mealtime, according to Curious Cuisiniere.
This 2,000-year-old dish didn’t begin to go by the name “deviled” until the 17th and 18th centuries. Curious Cuisiniere explains the term “deviling” came about as a way “to describe the process of making a food spicy.” So be sure to add those extra spices to make those deviled eggs truly deviled.
Deviled Eggs
1 dozen large eggs hard boiled
1/2 yellow onion minced
5-10 bread and butter pickles slices minced or 1 teaspoon relish
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sour cream
1 tablespoon brown mustard
1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 fresh jalapeño pepper minced and paprika for garnish
Set a large pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Once the water is boiling, place the eggs in the water and let them cook for about 12 minutes. (I use an egg timer in my pot that changes from orange to white to let me know when my eggs are done.)
While your eggs are boiling, now is a good time to prep up those vegetables. Mince your onion, pickle and jalapeño, and set aside.
Once your eggs are boiled, in a separate bowl let the freshly boiled eggs soak in ice water, and then peel them. Give them another rinse sans shells to avoid any excess shell fragments from sticking to the whites of the eggs.
Now is the time to cut those pearly white eggs in halves lengthwise. With a small spoon, the yolks should pop out with ease. Go ahead and set those yolks in a small mixing bowl to prepare the deviled egg filling. Add your minced onion and pickle. I personally enjoy the bread and butter pickles for their sweet yet tangy flavor; however, substituting store-bought relish, about 1 tablespoon, will also work.
Next add 3 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon each of sour cream and brown mustard, 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt, then mix with a fork until creamy.
Pipe the filling into a piping bag and squeeze it into the egg white halves. If you’re like me and don’t own a piping bag, a sandwich bag substitutes well or use a spoon.
Once all your eggs are filled, sprinkle minced jalapeño pepper and paprika to garnish.
