Summertime is grill time, and as the season comes into play, you’re going to want to get it right.
Whether it’s a meal for two or a backyard-style cookout, there are several things you’re going to want to do before you fire up the grill for the perfect steak or burger.
I spent my Sunday afternoon prepping my grill for its first session of the season, and the end result was worth it. Here’s a quick list of my favorite tips to help you get into grilling mode for the summer.
Clean it off
If it’s been in storage all winter and gone unused, give it a good cleaning. Wash it, clean it, dust it — and not just the outside. Be sure to give the grill a good scrubbing with a sturdy wire brush, which is a grilling investment. If you’ve already used your grill these past few weeks, be sure to give it a good cleaning before you use it again. Remember, it’s easier to remove debris when it’s hot, so preheat it for 10-15 minutes on high and use that wire brush to scrape off items left from the previous meal. When you’re done grilling, give it another scrape for good measure.
Gas versus charcoal
It’s an age-old debate but really, it comes down to your preference. Gas might be cheaper and healthier in the long run, but folks do like that charcoal, smoky flavor.
Oil it up
Lean foods can stick easily when placed onto the hot grill, so oil the grill with a vegetable-oil soaked paper towel to help prevent sticking. Use a pair of metal tongs to hold the paper towel in place so you don’t burn your hands.
Warm up
Let your grill preheat for at least 15 minutes before throwing your steak on. The preheating will help kill any bacteria left on the grill from your last meal.
Marinate it or season it
Marinating does more than impart a flavorful kick and produce a tender steak — it can also help cut down on potentially carcinogenic HCAs, or heterocyclic amines, as well as providing a more tender end meal. If you don’t want to marinate it, that’s cool too, but season the heck out of it. A good rule of thumb is when grilling, use twice the amount of season you normally would use.
Let that steak warm up
You want the meat to be at about room temperature before you place it on the grill, so let it set out about 30 minutes. A steak straight from the refrigerator onto the grill will take longer to cook than a steak at room temperature, and the longer the steak cooks, the tougher it gets. No one wants to ruin a prime cut of meat that way.
Don’t move it!
Resist the urge to move your steak or burger around constantly. Let it sit on the grill to form that seared crust before flipping it over. And don’t poke it, either. You don’t want to lose those valuable juices inside.
Avoid flare-ups
Sure, they’re cool to see and you feel like the baddest gaucho on your block but ultimately they’re not good for the meal — plus, you could get burned. If your flames are flaring up, close the lid for a bit, lower the heat, move the food to a cooler part of the grill, or keep a spay bottle of water handy to tame the flames.
Careful with that sauce
Don’t go nuts and sauce it too soon. Barbecue sauces with a high sugar content can burn easily. Apply them the last five minutes of cooking time.
Let it rest
After the meat comes off the grill, let it rest for about 10 minutes. This helps distribute the juices inside the meat for a tastier dish.
Grill some veggies, too
Most veggies are great on the grill. Just coat them with a little olive oil and grill them over direct heat. This is great for asparagus, peppers, onions and sliced squashes. Hit the veggies with a good shake of sea salt when you’re done.
Grill versus barbecue
And finally, a summer reminder of the difference between the two. Grilling is hot and quick; barbecuing is slow and low. For ribs, go slow and low over indirect heat. For steaks and fish, go hot and fast. For boneless chicken, it’s hot and fast over direct heat while bone-in chicken will take longer to cook and cooks better over indirect heat.
And with those tips, you’re ready to go for a summer of cooking the best meals for your friends and family.
Try This Marinade
If you’re looking to impress with big flavor, try this marinade on your next steak or lamb. It’s garlicky and herby with just a touch of heat. If you want to pair a wine with it, think big. This marinade packs a lot of flavor, so you’ll want a red that can stand up to it. My go-to red wine with steak is a carmenere, but a big juicy cabernet, like Brown Family Vineyard’s 2016 cabernet sauvignon from Washington state, will hold up well too.
Pepperoncini and Garlic Marinade
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning
4 cloves garlic
2 large pepperoncinis, stems removed
1/4 cup pepperoncini brine
In a blender, combine the canola oil, Italian seasoning, garlic, pepperoncinis and brine. Puree until smooth.
Pour into a wide, shallow dish containing your steaks and turn to coat, or pour the marinade over the steaks in a resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate from 8 hours to overnight, turning occasionally.
Shake off excess marinade from the steak, and grill it according to your preference.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.