As sure as Mariah Carey woke from her slumber at 12:01 a.m. Sunday to announce the arrival of Christmas, someone out there started holiday baking. That someone was me.
With Mariah trending on social media — she’s become the unofficial arbitrator of all things Christmas, skipping November and going right to December — what better time to get in the spirit and say goodbye to pumpkin spice lattes and hello to peppermint mochas and gingerbread houses. If Mariah can get festive on Nov. 1, so can I, damn it. And I did.
With “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on heavy repeat to channel the spirit of the season (that’s Mariah, BTW), Cranberry Bliss Bars were the item of the day. They scream Christmas. The only problem is Cranberry Bliss Bars are a Starbucks confection that is sold seasonally. Yes, that heavenly combination of orange, cranberry and cream cheese topping a soft, blondie bottom is in Starbucks cafes only a short time each year. If you love them like I love them and are determined to have them the other 11 months of the year, you do the next best thing — you make your own at home.
This is a copycat version of the Starbucks treat that is as good as theirs and more cost efficient, too. You likely have most of the ingredients at home already. The bars are easy to make but allot yourself an afternoon to do so as they need to cool completely before you frost them, and once you frost them, they still need to set a bit before serving.
One thing to be keen on is baking time. You do not want to overbake the cookie base. You’re going for a soft, chewy base, so monitor your cooking time. My oven runs hot, so I know to start checking about 16 minutes in to the 18-22 minute baking time to gauge doneness. And remember, as the cookie base cools in the pan, it will still continue to cook in the center.
The rest is as easy as waiting for Santa himself, given you can keep your hands off the bars while they set up in the refrigerator. While you’re waiting, go ahead and hit “repeat” on that Mariah seasonal playlist.
Cranberry Bliss Bars
For the bars
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted
1½ cups packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon orange extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup white chocolate chips
3/4 cup Craisins
For the frosting and topping
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1½ cups powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon orange extract
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup Craisins, roughly chopped
2 squares baking chocolate or almond bark, melted
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-by-9 inch jelly roll pan or rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Beat the melted butter and brown sugar over medium speed with an electric mixer. Add in eggs, 1 teaspoon orange extract and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and beat until mixed well. Add in the ground ginger, baking powder, salt and flour, beating until just blended. Do not overmix.
Stir in the white chocolate chips and Craisins by hand. Spread evenly into the bottom of your prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 18-22 minutes until set and golden brown at the edges. Don’t overbake or the bars will be hard. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack to cool. Allow the bars to cool completely before topping with frosting.
To make the frosting, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add 1/2 teaspoon orange extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and mix well. Top the cooled bars with the frosting. Sprinkle with chopped Craisins and drizzle melted white chocolate over the top with a fork. Place the bars in the refrigerator for about an hour to help them set up before slicing.
Slice the bars into triangles or squares to serve, and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator after slicing.