I always feel that fish is the original fast food. It cooks in just minutes. For this 5-minute recipe, I use tilapia, because its easily available, reasonably priced and goes well with the sauce. The sauce has an unusual ingredient, ketchup. I was surprised to find that several top chefs use it in their sauces. It adds a sweet and tangy flavor. Soy sauce and vinegar finish this easy sauce.
Whenever I cook basmati rice, my family wants to know if I’m making popcorn. Indian basmati rice has a distinct flavor and smells like popcorn while cooking. I was delighted to find that It now comes in a microwaveable package that takes only 2 minutes in a microwave oven. It makes a quick finish to this dinner.
Helpful Hints
• Any type of firm white fish can be used for this recipe. Count 10 minutes cooking time for each inch of thickness.
• Any type of rice can be used. Look for microwaveable packages.
Countdown
• Prepare all ingredients.
• Make rice.
• Make tilapia.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound tilapia fillets, 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle white distilled vinegar, 1 can olive oil spray, 1 large tomato, 1 bunch scallions and 1 package microwaveable basmati rice.
Staples: Olive oil, ketchup, salt and black peppercorns.
Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia
— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons white distilled vinegar
Olive oil spray
3/4 pound tilapia fillets
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup)
Mix ketchup, soy sauce and vinegar together in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add tilapia and saute 3 minutes for a 1/2-inch fillet. Carefully turn the fish over and saute 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side of the fish. Remove to a plate. Add the sauce to the skillet and cook 30 seconds until it just starts to bubble. Spoon the sauce over the fish and spread the tomato cubes on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 239 calories (20 percent from fat), 5.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 36.7 g protein, 13.7 g carbohydrates, 1.4 g fiber, 613 mg sodium.
Basmati Rice
— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwaveable basmati rice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 scallions, sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 11/2-cups and save the remaining rice for another meal. Place the 11/2-cups rice in a bowl and add the olive oil, scallions and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Add to the plates with the tilapia.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 234 calories (27 percent from fat), 7.1 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.6 g protein, 38.1 g carbohydrates, 1.0 g fiber, 5 mg sodium.