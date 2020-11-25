Pozole, the flavorful, warm Mexican stew, is perfect for a cold night. Loaded with meat and hominy and lightly spiced, it’s rustic enough for a casual dinner or elegant enough for a nice table setting.
Traditionally red in nature because of the chilies and usually containing pork, this Chicken Pozole Verde is a great twist on the Mexican staple. It still has the hearty hominy, and the addition of tomatillos and roasted peppers brings out a tangy, fire-flavored depth in the flavors. I like to go a little heavy on the cilantro and oregano as well, but that’s just me.
The recipe calls for bone-in chicken breasts, but I’ve used boneless skinless breasts or a combination of breast and chicken thighs as dark meat also lends itself to this pozole.
Lastly, if you find roasting peppers too much work (it’s really not though, try it), you don’t have to roast them. You can toss them straight into the blender with the tomatillos but letting the peppers char up under a broiler brings out a smoky sweetness in them.
Note this makes a large pot, too, enough for a couple of days worth of meals or at least to satisfy a large family.
If you’re serving wine with the pozole, go for an unoaked white. The pozole is lightly spicy and tart-tangy, so a medium bodied pinot gris works well here. I served this with a 2016 Chateau Ste. Michelle pinot gris from Washington state.
Chicken Pozole Verde
9 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
4 chicken breast halves on the bone, with skin
1 pound tomatillos, husked and halved
1 small onion, quartered
2 poblano peppers, cored and seeded
2 jalapenos, cored and seeded
4 large garlic cloves, smashed
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Three 15-ounce cans of hominy, drained and rinsed
Shredded cabbage, chopped cilantro, chopped green onions, avocado chunks, tortilla chips and lime wedges for garnish and serving
In a large, enameled cast-iron Dutch oven, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the chicken breasts, skin side down, cover and simmer over low heat until they’re tender and cooked through, about 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate and shred the meat; discard the bones and skin. Skim any fat from the cooking liquid and reserve.
While the chicken is simmering, roast the peppers. Place the poblanos and jalapenos skin side up on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast them under a broiler for 8-10 minutes, until the skins are charred and black. Place the peppers in a plastic bag, secure the bag, and let the peppers steam for 10 minutes. The skins should peel easily off the peppers.
In a blender, combine the halved tomatillos with the quartered onion, roasted poblanos and jalapeños, smashed garlic, chopped cilantro and oregano. Pulse until coarsely chopped, scraping down the side. With the machine on, add 1 cup of the cooking liquid and puree until smooth. Season the tomatillo puree with salt and pepper.
In a large deep skillet, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the tomatillo puree and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce turns a deep green, about 12-15 minutes.
Pour the green sauce into the cooking liquid in the Dutch oven. Add the hominy and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Add the shredded chicken to the stew, season with salt and pepper and cook until heated through. Serve the pozole in deep bowls, and garnish with your choice of toppings and a squeeze of lime.
— Adapted from Food & Wine Magazine