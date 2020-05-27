My baking friends have gone to extremes during quarantine, so much they could open their own shops. Me, not so much.
I’m not much of a baker — warm water, yeast, wait, rise, knead, roll, blah blah blah — so when something scrolls across my socials that’s quick, easy and fun, those are the bread recipes that catch my attention. That’s what happened with this dill pickle bread, a simple quick bread with a touch of garlicky pickle flavor. It was the weekend and I had everything to knock it out in a short time frame, so pickle bread it was.
Within an hour it was in the oven, and an hour later it was sliced and topped with slices of cheese, a perfect snack for a cloudy, gray weekend. I also threw in about a half-cup of shredded sharp Cheddar cheese for a little extra kick, so technically it was a cheesy pickle bread.
Before incorporating the chopped dill pickles, I squeezed out as much moisture as possible to keep the dough minimally moist. You can do this by squeezing the chopped pickles in cheesecloth or a paper towel.
If you have young children at home, this a great bread for them to make as it’s an easy one to introduce them to baking.
Dill Pickle Bread
Yield: 8-10 slices
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup olive (or vegetable) oil, plus more for greasing
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon dill pickle juice
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup chopped dill pickles
2 tablespoons (firmly packed) finely chopped dill
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and garlic powder. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, pickle juice, sugar and sour cream. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined. Fold in the pickles and dill until just combined. Spread the batter evenly into the loaf pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden and an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Let it cool for about 10 minutes. Remove from the pan to a cooling rack and cool completely before slicing and serving.