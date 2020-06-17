A Saturday excursion for a specific cut of meat led to disappointment from grocery chains.
That’s not a surprise, given the lags and disruptions in the food supply chain since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With fewer options showing up on store shelves at increasingly higher costs, you need to be flexible with your meal planning and willing to make last-minute substitutions if a store is out of the item for which you’re searching. And with COVID-19 cases rising across the nation — Alaska has the second fastest rate of transmission, behind Arizona — you can expect those shortages and limits on what you can purchase to increase at grocery chains in the coming months.
A stop at Mid Town Market in Fairbanks proved rewarding, though, especially as it was an unplanned detour. Cynthia and Fritz Wozniak are the owners of Mid Town Market, 1501 S. Cushman St., a butcher shop and market affiliated with Mid State Meats LLC. On Saturday, they had fresh pork from a hog slaughtered on Friday as well as steaks from a Delta buffalo. I walked out with two thick, local bone-in pork chops and a buffalo ribeye and buffalo porterhouse, all of which landed on my grill.
Cynthia gave me a quick lesson for grilling the buffalo steaks. Because the meat is so lean, rub it down with an oil with a high smoke point, like grapeseed or sesame oil, then salt, pepper and season it to your liking. Give it a nice sear on the hot part of the grill on each side, then move it to indirect heat to finish cooking, about 4 minutes per side for a good medium to medium rare. Anything longer and you’ll end up with a chewy, rough piece of meat, and that’s not something you want to do to a local grown, high quality steak. For the pork chops, it was a seasoning of salt and pepper followed by a short grilling time on each side, resulting in a perfect pork chop: pink in the middle and so fresh you could taste it.
With limits on how much you can purchase at chain stores and with the instability of the meatpacking industry in the Lower 48, Mid Town Market is seeing an increase in local residents placing bulk orders, Cynthia said.
“We’re seeing at least four times as many orders from people wanting local meat,” she said. “We have a regular base who won’t buy store-bought meat.”
Another vantage point is their meat is all natural, with no steroids, hormones, antibiotics or additives, she said.
And you could tell that, too, just by the fresh taste of the pork and buffalo. The chops and steaks grilled up perfectly and made a great dinner, with enough left over to turn into a second meal the following day. And of course, you couple that with fresh sauteed radishes, some grilled asparagus, and a spicy malbec, and you’ve got a great weekend meal.
Sauteed radishes are an all-time favorite. They’re simple to make and a good match for grilled meats. Cooking radishes tempers their bite, and the garlic and greens in the radishes work with any grilled steak. In relaying my dinner to a friend in California, she was astonished to learn people ate cooked radishes. I sent her my standard radish recipe, and she’s vowed to try it. Now it’s time for her to consider local meat as well.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
Sauteed Radishes
Makes 4 servings
4 bunches radishes with greens attached, about 2 pounds
2½ tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt (preferably sea salt), to taste
1 garlic clove, minced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Cut the greens from the radishes wash them well then coarsely chop. Wash the radishes well, trim them, and cut into 1/2-inch wedges.
Heat 11/2 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderately high heat until the foam subsides, then saute the radish wedges with salt, stirring until crisp-tender, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a platter or bowl, and keep them warm with a loose cover.
Saute the garlic in the remaining tablespoon of butter in the same skillet over moderately high heat, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the greens and saute, stirring until wilted, about 1 minute.
Return the radish wedges to the skillet and stir in the chives. Serve warm.