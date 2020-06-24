We are in the middle of rhubarb season, and I’ve already had my share of foods using the prolific Alaska plant. It’s a summer staple, and one I don’t grow tired of.
This is my go-to rhubarb crisp recipe as it’s easy, fast and tastes great. And while strawberries hold their place in the world of rhubarb dishes, consider apples or blueberries to change it up.
This is great with a big scoop of whipped cream or ice cream.
The Best Rhubarb Crisp
3/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
3 cups sliced fresh rhubarb or frozen rhubarb, thawed
2 cups sliced peeled apples or sliced strawberries
1 cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream, optional
In a large bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add rhubarb and apples or strawberries; toss to coat. Spoon into an 8-inch ovenproof skillet or pie plate.
In a small bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, butter, flour and cinnamon until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over fruit. Bake at 350° until crisp is bubbly and fruit is tender, about 45 minutes. If desired, serve warm with ice cream.