One of the upsides to our pandemic summer is my cooking at home has gotten more frequent and more diverse.
Like lots of Alaskans, I’ve grown a garden this year — the first time in several years — and the harvest has been admirable. Fish ended up on the menu this past weekend thanks to the generosity of neighbors and friends, as their water-based harvests proved as ample as my soil-based endeavors. When the offer comes up to swap fish for broccoli and zucchini, you take it.
The first set of neighbors, Samantha and Athan, offered salmon Samantha caught on the Kenai. A friend, Chad, dropped off 2 pounds of halibut from a catch he landed about a month ago. With that taking up space in my freezer and with summer starting to dwindle, we turned Sunday afternoon into a fish grilling session, enjoying the collaborative dinner which all participated in.
I opted to grill the salmon with lots of fresh oregano and black lava sea salt. The oregano I planted back in the spring, and like so many herbs growing under our summer sun, I had plenty of it. The black lava sea salt was a gift from another friend’s visit to Hawaii. Black lava sea salt is used mostly as a finishing salt, and because it’s made with activated charcoal, it imparts a smoky flavor — perfect for grilled salmon.
For the halibut, I turned to another herb of which I had plenty — basil. The halibut met a lemon-basil vinaigrette kissed with some smashed garlic. That flavor profile — lemon, basil, garlic — works great with the mild flaky halibut.
And of course we needed something green, so to the garden it was to pick broccoli. That went into a classic dish, a basic broccoli salad with bacon and red onion. It’s a traditional salad and there is nothing fancy about it, but if you get the chance to make it with homegrown broccoli, do it. It beats anything you can buy in a grocery store.
Grilled Salmon with Fresh Oregano
Serves 2
1 pound 1-inch thick, skin-on salmon fillet
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
4 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
1/2 teaspoons black lava sea salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
Heat your grill to medium or prepare your broiler — either method is fine.
Mix the olive oil, garlic and lemon juice. Coat the salmon liberally on both sides with the oil mixture.
Mix the black lava sea salt, oregano, garlic powder and black pepper.
Make an aluminum boat large enough to hold salmon. Sprinkle the non-skin side of salmon with the sea salt mixture and oregano, and place the salmon in the foil boat, skin side up. Allow the skin side to crisp, about 3-4 minutes.
Turn the salmon then close the grill and cook for another 5 to 8 minutes. The salmon will flake easily with done.
Remove from the grill, and serve.
Grilled Halibut with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Serves 4
2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil (preferably extra-virgin)
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil or 3 teaspoons dried
2 teaspoons drained capers
4 5- to 6-ounce halibut steaks (about 3/4 inch thick)
Whisk the lemon juice, olive oil, crushed garlic cloves and grated lemon peel in small bowl to blend. Stir in 2 tablespoons of fresh basil and the capers. Season the vinaigrette to taste with salt and pepper. (This can be prepared 1 hour ahead. Let it stand at room temperature.)
Prepare your grill to medium-high heat or preheat your broiler. Season the halibut steaks with salt and pepper. Brush the fish with 1 tablespoon of the vinaigrette, dividing equally. Grill or broil the halibut steaks until just cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to plates, rewhisk the remaining vinaigrette, and pour it over the fish. Garnish the fish with the remaining 1 tablespoon of basil and serve.
Bacon Broccoli Salad
8 cups broccoli florets, chopped very small
1/2 cup red onion, finely diced
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup salted sunflower seeds, hulled
1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled into small pieces
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4-1/3 cup white sugar, depending on taste
1-2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Place all the salad ingredients into a large bowl.
Mix the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar until smooth and stir into the salad.
Cover the bowl and let the salad chill. You can make this in the morning so it’s chilled and the flavors are married when it’s time to serve it.