Like so many Alaskans, I’m no stranger to growing a garden. Some years, it’s been small and simple, something easy to manage. Other years, it’s felt like I should publish my own farmer’s almanac.
This is one of those years, and I blame the pandemic. As the state went into shutdown in the spring and travel came to a halt, I thought, OK, I’ll do a garden this year. It’s outside, it’s in the open air, and I can walk out my door and pick whatever I need that day. “Whatever I need that day” has turned into “Why did I plant so many things.”
It’s amazing how much you can pluck from lettuces, spinach, Swiss chard and kale, thinking that, surely, this plant will stop growing. (Note: They have not stopped growing.) As a result, we’ve been eating salads of all sorts, from green and leafy topped with a chicken breast and a creamy dressing to lots of quinoa salads loaded with crunch and zing. Both are great ways to use the kale, chard, spinach and lettuces, none of which seem to be slowing down.
With the summer of salads on my plate several times per week, I’ve been turning more to homemade dressings, usually of the simple vinaigrette variety. Tangy vinegar and good oil, coupled with flavorful herbs, salt and pepper, gives you a blank slate of what to create. I’m partial to the ones here: a bright tangy vinaigrette, a red wine vinaigrette and a Greek dressing with sharp garlic and puckery lemon. All three are great for quinoa salads as well as your green leafy salads. In addition to being homemade, which just tastes better than a premade product sitting on a store shelf, you can alter these accordingly to your tastes by adding more or less of the key ingredients you like, such as herbs, garlic, honey or lemon juice.
Remember, a good rule of thumb for vinaigrette ratios is about 1 to 3 or 4, meaning 1 part acid to about 3 or 4 parts oil. The first vinaigrette goes a little heavy on the apple cider vinegar, which gives it the noticeable tang.
As a bonus, because my kale won’t stop producing, I’ve thrown in a version of caldo verde, a Portuguese-style soup that utilizes kale. It’s not soup season yet but it might be soon at my house if the kale doesn’t calm down.
Bright Vinaigrette
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste
1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
Juice from 2 to 3 lemon wedges, optional
Whisk all the ingredients in a glass container or jar and serve.
Red Wine Vinaigrette
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic, pressed or finely minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasonings or dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly-cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon honey to sweeten, if desired
Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl until combined or shake together in a sealed mason jar or bottle until combined. Add in 1-2 tablespoons honey to taste, if you would like a sweeter dressing. Serve immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks.
Basic Greek Dressing
1 large clove of garlic, grated or squeezed through a garlic press
1 teaspoon dried oregano, rubbed in palm
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 lemon), strained of pulp and seeds
1/2 cup good olive oil
Grate the garlic clove into a glass jar or container with a tight fitting lid, then add the oregano, salt and black pepper. Add the strained lemon juice and olive oil, mix well and serve. Store any remaining dressing in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Potato, Kale and Sausage Soup
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound turkey or chicken sausage
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 quart plus 2 cups (48 ounces) chicken broth
1 teaspoon salt
1½ pound boiling potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
Pinch of dried red pepper flakes
1 pound kale, stems removed and leaves shredded
1/4 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper
In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat. Add the sausage and cook, turning, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove the sausage from the pot and when it is cool enough to handle, cut it into slices. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan.
Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic to the pan and cook, stirring, for 1 minute longer.
Add the broth and salt, and bring the soup to a boil. Add the sausage, potatoes, and red pepper flakes, and bring it back to a simmer. Cook, partially covered, for 2 minutes. Add the kale and bring the soup back to a simmer. Cook, partially covered, until the potatoes and kale are tender, about 6 minutes longer. Add the black pepper. Serve warm.