Local farms offering subscription services — community supported agriculture — are seeing a surge in membership.
At Bender Mountain Farm, Maria Papp said her CSA sold out quickly and all it took was one email invite to last year’s members.
“We did get a handful of new members who found us via our website, but the rest were all renewals. Our nearly 100% retention rate makes me really happy and validates our ongoing choice for using an a la carte model,” Bender said.
Three women-owned farms provide the produce and flowers for Bender Mountain’s CSA. In addition to Papp, Cripple Creek Organics and Frontieress Farm participate.
“My personal hunch is that people are thinking more than normal about the community’s food supply. Empty shelves at grocery stores have perhaps brought a greater appreciation for our local farmers,” Papp said. “Plus, I think people are just cooking more. I’m feeling so thankful for the community support right now.”
Tanana Valley Farmers Market Manager Brad St. Pierre said the market will be opening May 16 but it will be different than it’s ever been. He’s still figuring out how to operate amid ever-changing state mandates.
St. Pierre’s family operation, Goosefoot Farm, has not been operating as a CSA but people have been asking for that option.
“We may accept members,” he said.
Nathan and Jerri Sapp of Alaskan Farm in North Pole have booked this summer’s CSA.
“We filled up faster than ever before,” Nathan said. In addition to growing all the family’s food, the farm feeds 75 to 100 families.
“Due to unprecedented demand for fresh, local produce, CSAs have been selling out nationwide at an incredible pace,” he said. “We intentionally planted additional crops to help meet the growing needs of our community.” The Sapps came up with an idea for “grab bags” which will be available on a limited basis throughout the growing season, with the produce varying from week to week, reflecting the abundance of the fields.
The nonprofit educational operation Calypso Farm sold out their CSA shares quickly and then added more. However, they are reserving a portion of their fields and all of their school garden space to provide fresh food at free and reduced cost for people in need. They are currently raising money to help support this effort.
“We’ve found that the local demand for food and need for food relief is so much larger than what our farm can provide,” said Susan Willsrud, Calypso’s farm manager. “CSAs are just one distribution model and they don’t work for every customer and they don’t work for every farmer. Therefore, we are hoping to expand the availability of local food by teaming up with local farmers who are looking for ways to reach customers during this difficult time.”
Calypso’s goal is to raise money to provide fair pay to the growers and free and reduced food for people in need.
“We have local farmers ready to produce for hundreds of families and we have distribution channels in place,” Willsrud said. “There are many hundreds of families in need hoping to get fresh food this summer.
“Having worked in the field of community food for over 20 years, there is a recurring pattern of farmers being seen as a source of free food in times of emergency, rather than part of the community that needs support. This mindset can leave farm businesses devastated and have long-lasting impacts on community food security. We are hoping to reverse that trend by paying farmers to feed those in need during this crisis. We do need community support to help make it happen.”
To donate, visit calypsofarm.org/donate. Anyone in need of food this season may email info@calypsofarm.org.
Nancy Tarnai has been writing about food and lifestyles for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner since 1995. Reach her at njtarnai@gmail.com.