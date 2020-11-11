When it comes to cranberries on the holiday table, each side has its supporters.
Some want a fresh cranberry sauce made with this year’s harvest, sporting a hint of orange from the addition of zest or a liqueur. Others opt for the time-honored favorite in a can, the gelatinous loaf, complete with ridges, detailing its journey from farm to factory to store shelf.
I grew up on the canned stuff. My dad loved it, my brother still loves it, my mom still buys it. For them, the textured cranberry loaf-in-a-can says Thanksgiving. I’m glad I moved on.
And to be honest, cranberries aren’t high on my favorites list. It’s not a flavor I turn to as I find them too tart for my own preferences. Come Thanksgiving, though, when we start loading them up with sugar, booze and other additions, now you’re catching my attention. Let’s take that berry and elevate it — which is what we’ve done here.
The cranberry sauce here uses figs for an added bump in texture, and the addition of the orange rind and liqueur cement it’s place on a holiday table. You can find dried Mission figs in several of our local supermarkets.
The cranberry pear crisp is a pretty standard crisp, but this one adds a healthy dash of cardamom, which takes the dessert to another level. It’s one of my favorite things about Thanksgiving and makes a regular appearance at my house come November and December. Homemade whipped cream or vanilla ice cream is the perfect accompaniment to the crisp.
Cardamom Cranberry Pear Crisp
Topping
1/2 cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup flour
3/4 cup oats (old fashioned or quick cook)
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Filling
8 pears peeled, cored and sliced
1 package (8 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 11- x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. To make the topping, in a medium bowl use an electric mixer to beat together the butter and brown sugar until creamy. Add the flour, oats, cinnamon and salt. Stir together until the mixture just forms moistened crumbs and small clumps.
To make the filling, in a large bowl toss the pears, cranberries, brown sugar, cardamom, salt and cornstarch. Spread the filling evenly in the prepared pan. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the filling. Bake for about 1 hour or until the pears are tender and bubbling and the topping is well-browned.
Figgy Cranberry Sauce
This complex sauce is layered with flavors and is best served the day after it is made. It can be covered and stored in the refrigerator for up to a week in advance.
12 servings, makes about 3 cups
7 ounces (1⅓ cups) dried Mission figs, stemmed and coarsely chopped
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup dry white wine
1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries (do not defrost)
2 long strips orange peel (no pith)
Generous pinch kosher salt
1 tablespoon orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
Place the dried figs in a heatproof bowl and cover with very hot (not boiling) water; let them stand for 10 minutes to rehydrate, then drain.
Meanwhile, combine the sugar and wine in a saucepan over medium heat. Once the mixture starts to bubble, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and the wine has reduced a bit.
Add the rehydrated figs, the cranberries and orange peel; increase the heat to medium and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the cranberries have popped and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the heat; remove and discard the orange peel, then add the salt and orange liqueur. Use the back of a spoon to mash the mixture until it’s slightly chunky.
Transfer to a container to cool completely. Serve at room temperature, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. The sauce will firm up when refrigerated; you can stir it with a fork to loosen it before serving.
Variation: To make the sauce without alcohol, use water instead of wine and replace the liqueur with 2 tablespoons of fresh orange juice and a generous splash of white balsamic vinegar.