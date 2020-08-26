With gray skies, falling rain and cooler temperatures moving in, you know it’s August in Fairbanks.
If we’re lucky, and we should be going in to September, we should have at least a few more good weekends to celebrate the end of summer. The perfect way to do that is with this nod to Mexican street corn.
It’s often called elote, and it’s basically the Mexican name for grilled corn on the cob. It’s usually loaded up with cilantro, crema, onions and seasonings. If you want to make it a little easier to spoon into your mouth — literally — you can call it esquites. That’s the name for the grilled corn that is removed from the cob, seasoned and flavored, and eaten with a spoon from a cup or a bowl. Either way you make it, it’s delicious and a great accompaniment to end of summer grill sessions.
For this version, you can call it elote or esquites, as the names are occasionally used interchangeably. It’s a simple dish packed full of flavor, and one that comes together with little effort.
This version calls for smoked paprika, and if you have it, you’ll want to use it rather than subbing in a different paprika. The smoky paprika really pops. And splurge and get real Cotija cheese as well as the crema, a type of Mexican sour cream. Your tastebuds will thank you for it.
Elote
Also called Mexican Street Corn or esquites
6 ears sweet corn
1/3 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/2 red onion, diced
4 tablespoons lime juice
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 smoked paprika
1/4 salt
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 cup Cotija cheese
1/3 cup crema
Preheat your grill and when ready, grill your shucked corn until done, about 3-4 minutes per side. If you want, hit the corn with a dash of salt and light spritz of olive oil.
Remove the corn from the grill and let it cool slightly. When it’s cool enough to handle, cut the corn off the cob into a large bowl. Run your knife as close to the core as possible as you want all the sweet grilled juices and as much meaty corn as you can scrape off.
To that, add the remaining ingredients and stir well to combine. Give it a taste and adjust the seasonings as needed.
This can be served warm or chilled, although I prefer it warm.