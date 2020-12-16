I’m a sucker for a good sammich.
Note that, yes, it’s sammich. Much like Homer Simpson and doughnuts, Ron Swanson and bacon, or Hannibal Lecter and fava beans, it’s me and sammiches. And I found that sammich at River City Cafe.
The first week of December, River City Cafe posted on its Facebook page its weekly special, a behemoth of a creation called the Dagwood. It was aptly named — a triple decker sammich with herb mayo and Dijon mustard, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, onion, banana peppers and potato chips. Yep, crushed potato chips. It was delicious, a king among Fairbanks sammiches.
“The Dagwood was an amalgamation directly inspired by my Thanksgiving leftovers at home,” River City Cafe owner Tiffany Ayers said. “Making sandwiches after a holiday feast is my favorite part of the celebration. I realized that while I was stacking up all these ingredients I was just recreating something from an old ‘Blondie’ comic strip. It was too good to just keep it to myself.”
The sammich was huge, the kind of huge you have to squish down a little bit and open your mouth really wide to get a bite of. Somehow, I managed. With that one bite, you get this combination of flavors from the herb mayo and Dijon to the meats all working with the vegetables and finally those salty, crunchy chips. It’s a winner of a quick and filling lunch, one that’s easy to pick up and take back to your office so you can eat your meal while writing about your meal.
The only problem? It was a weekly special and not something River City normally carries — for the time being, anyway.
“We got a very positive response from its run, but it wasn’t as popular as when we run a French Dip or the Holiday Turkey Wrap as a weekly special,” Ayers said. “If I get a big customer response from a special sandwich I certainly consider adding it as a menu item. I got so many requests for biscuits and gravy a couple years back that I ran it as a special, and I just had to make it permanent.”
If it makes a reappearance on the menu, I’ll for sure pick it up again. In the meantime, I’ll be trying out the Reuben this week, complete with the Hungarian Mushroom Soup the cafe makes each Thursday.
“I always tell folks that I want to hear feedback,” Ayers said. “I’m here to make people happy and open to anything that can make their experience with us a positive one.”
River City Cafe is located in Co-Op Plaza, 541 Second Ave. in downtown Fairbanks. They’re open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and closed Sundays. Check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercityfairbanks for their weekly specials.
