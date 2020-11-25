If you’ve hit the holiday aisle at any grocery store, you know Christmas candy is out in force.
Hershey’s Kisses have been part of the game for years, throwing out their tiny chocolates wrapped in sparkly foil as if perfectly made for the office candy bowl. New this year is the flavor Sugar Cookie, a white creme candy with bits of what Hershey’s calls “cookies” in it, but it’s more like crunchy, sweet, candied cookie pieces. Regardless, it’s pretty tasty if you like white chocolate amped up with sugar-sweet flavor.
The other flavors that landed in our office were Cherry Cordial, Candy Cane, Mint Truffle and the traditional milk chocolate kiss. Three bags of the kisses cost me about $10 at Fred Meyer.
The Cherry Cordial and Sugar Cookie ranked at the top of our very unscientific office polling, with the milk chocolate being a standard middle bearer, followed by the Mint Truffle and with Candy Cane coming in last.
The Cherry Cordial tastes like your Christmas variety of chocolate covered cherry sans cherry — it’s a gooey cherry center that captures all that cherry cordial flavor. The Mint Truffle has an Andes mint-like quality, and the Candy Cane is another white creme creation with red stripes and crunchy candied peppermint pieces. A little goes a long way with the Candy Cane.
They’re all fun — hey, who doesn’t like Hershey’s Kisses? — but if you’re looking to treat yourself, go for the Cherry Cordial.
