When Fatburger opened almost six months ago, I made a decision. I was going to wait.
Stand in that line? In a pandemic?
No thanks, I said to myself, knowing at some point the line would diminish, allowing me a reasonable wait time to get a burger from the California-based chain. The Fairbanks Fatburger & Buffalo Express marked the fast casual chain’s first Alaska store. I knew what I was missing though, being familiar with the burgers from travels in the Lower 48. My desire not to stand shoulder to shoulder with a bunch of unmasked people in a pandemic paid off as a few months passed. The line shortened, customers were masked, burgers were purchased.
Having been several times now, it’s a good, solid burger — the 1/2 pounder is big, more than enough to fill me up, and I can’t imagine going for the 1 pound or 1½ pound. My go-to is mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese with a side of Skinny Fries. It’s the all-American burger combo, regardless of where one picks it up.
I also ordered a Western Bacon BBQ Burger with an order of hand-dipped onion rings for the partner at home. Neither of us have a complaint about the quality of the burgers — they’re big, you can customize them, and they’re hearty. The couple of burgers I’ve had have been a little on the dry side, making me think they could come off the grill just a little bit sooner.
The only other thing that raises my eyebrow is the cost. Fatburger can get a little steep. A 1/2 pound burger, Skinny Fries, Western Bacon BBQ Burger, onion rings, and a 10-piece order of boneless wings cost me $40.74, a nice chunk of cash for a quick weeknight meal.
Oh, and the boneless wings? Pretty great. A medium, which is 10 pieces, runs you $11.49 — again, a little steep — but they are big chunks of white breast chicken, so no complaints there.
I like Fatburger, and I’ll go back, but it won’t be a once a week thing at that price point.
Fatburger & Buffalo Express is located at 3548 Airport Way. They’re open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Online, visit them at www.facebook.com/FatburgerFairbanksAK or fatburger.com.
Best Bites features food on the go in Fairbanks from local joints to national chains to the newest items in store shelves. Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.