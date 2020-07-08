A three-day weekend and some baby eggplant led to a holiday grill session rich in flavors from around the world. It was kind of a global Fourth of July food fest — celebrating the nation’s founding with an international approach.
Having something of a blended family, putting some Middle Eastern-inspired flavors on the Fourth of July grill seemed like a natural, especially for eggplant.
With lamb burgers on the menu and several baby eggplants to use, I turned to baba ganoush. Baba ganoush is basically a roasted eggplant spread or dip, kind of a cousin to hummus. There are all sorts of variations differing from country to country and family to family. It’s one of those you can tweak and put your own touch on depending on what you like. This version is probably my favorite because it’s easy, tangy and rich in flavor. I love to top it off with a healthy pinch of smoked paprika, which marries well with the cumin and roasted eggplant.
Lebanese Baba Ganoush
1 large eggplant or 2-3 small baby eggplants
1/4 cup tahini
3-4 tablespoons lemon juice
2 garlic cloves
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cumin
Smoked paprika
Olive oil, parsley and pomegranate for garnish
Roast your eggplant in your oven or on the grill.
For the oven, preheat to 400 degrees. Pierce the eggplant several times and wrap it in aluminum foil and roast for 45-60 minutes until the eggplant is soft when poked with a fork or knife. Unwrap the eggplant and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.
For the grill, pierce the eggplant several times and grill over medium heat approximately 25 minutes, turning every five minutes so each side is charred and cooking is distributed evenly. Remove it from the grill and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.
When the eggplant is cool to the touch, cut off the top and peel off the skin. Discard the skin, keeping only the flesh of the eggplant. You can set the eggplant into a colander at this point to allow excess water to drip from the meaty flesh so it’s a little more dry and yields a more solid final product.
Place the flesh of the eggplant in a food processor or blender. Add the lemon juice, tahini, garlic cloves, salt and cumin. Blend for 1 minute until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
Alternatively, you can blend the lemon juice, tahini and garlic first, and then add the eggplant. Either way works.
Garnish with parsley, olive oil, and if desired, pomegranate. Enjoy with pita bread, crudité or crackers, or use it as a spread for your burger.
Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 7 days.
Grilled Baby Eggplant
2-3 small baby eggplants, sliced 3/4 inch thick, skins on
1/2 cup olive oil loaded with dried Italian seasoning
a few cloves finely minced garlic
salt and pepper to taste
Slice the eggplant and brush on a light layer of the olive oil and Italian seasoning, finishing with some salt and pepper. Grill over hot coals or on a hot grill for 3-4 minutes per side. Be careful not to overcook the eggplant. Remove and serve immediately.
Lamb Burgers
You can’t get any easier than this — a kicked up burger with fresh flavors that pop and pair well with the grilled baba ganoush.
1 pound ground lamb
A couple of garlic cloves, minced
A handful of fresh oregano, chopped
A big handful of feta cheese
Sat and pepper
With your hands, mix the ingredients well until patties form. You can score 2 half-pound burgers or 3 one-third pound burgers from 1 pound of ground lamb. Let them set in the fridge to chill then grill accordingly to your taste. These burgers are great with a schmear of the baba ganoush.
