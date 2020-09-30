With morning frost on car windows and sunflowers noticeably wilting, it’s a race to use whatever is left in your garden before that first hard freeze hits Fairbanks.
Even with autumn in full effect in the Interior, my celery, Swiss chard and kale are going strong. Having had as much Swiss chard and kale as I can stand, I wanted to use the celery so it wouldn’t go to waste. (If you haven’t grown celery before, give it a shot — it’s easy to grow and tastes so much better than what you buy in grocery stores.)
Chilly weekend weather was the perfect time for this rich soup, which helped me use up what was growing in my front yard. It’s easy, kitchen friendly and makes a quick meal, with the most work going into finely chopping the onion and celery. Need to use up some leeks? Feel free to swap them out for onion, as leeks are just as good in this soup.
If you want to make this already-rich soup even richer, use 3/4 cup milk and 3/4 cup cream, but my own tastes find using whole milk produces a decadent enough final product. When you serve it, feel free to hit it with some cooked, crumbled bacon and shredded extra sharp Cheddar cheese for even tastier results.
Cream soups have a bad reputation thanks to the stigma of the canned stuff, but with this homemade version, you can’t go wrong.
Cream of Celery Soup
Serves 4
1/4 cup butter
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped, about 1 cup
2 cups very finely chopped celery, about 5 large ribs
1 large clove garlic, minced
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1½ cups good chicken broth
1½ cups whole milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or heavy stock pot over medium-high heat. Cook the onions, celery and garlic until soft and translucent, 5-7 minutes. Add the flour and cook for another minute. Add the chicken broth and milk, and stir until the mixture is smooth. Increase the heat and bring it to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium, add the remaining ingredients, and simmer, uncovered stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Add salt to taste.
Adapted from darringgourmet.com