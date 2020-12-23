It’s Christmas Eve, you have a gazillion presents to wrap, and the kids are all wound up waiting for Santa. It’s time to send them to bed and treat yourself before the rampage of Christmas morning.
We’ve rounded up seven festive cocktails sure to put you in the Christmas spirit, or more likely, the Christmas spirits in you. From friends and neighbors, here’s what you might want to consider drinking after tackling arranging all those toys under the tree.
Manhattan in Winter
This came my way via Daniel Neman, the food writer for the St. Louis Post Dispatch. I saw it was a variation on a Manhattan and knew it was for me as that is one of my standard cocktails. I added an allspice berry to the winter syrup for some extra Christmas kick, and it’s the way to go. This drink is wonderful and goes down way too easy thanks to the citrusy, spicy syrup.
— Gary Black
1 1/2 ounces bourbon
1 tablespoon winter syrup
11/2 tablespoons sweet vermouth
1 maraschino cherry
Pour bourbon, winter syrup and vermouth over ice in a rocks glass, and add cherry.
Winter Simple Syrup
Yield: About 16 servings
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
1 clove
1 cinnamon stick
1 allspice berry
Zest of 1 orange
Zest of 1 lemon
Place all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and liquid turns clear. Cover and allow to cool to room temperature. Strain out the clove, cinnamon, allspice, orange zest and lemon zest. Pour into a clean jar, close and store almost indefinitely in refrigerator.
•••
Homemade Irish Cream
Every holiday season, a special elf, who wishes to remain anonymous, delivers this homemade beverage to my doorstep. And every season, I’m happy to still be on the “nice” list.
This homemade liquor is especially tasty sipped either plain or over ice. Or a dollop can be dropped into a cup of hot coffee for a warm and delightful adult winter treat. For me, this is a special holiday indulgence, made all the more endearing because it is homemade.
— Kris Capps
1 cup Coffeemate Liquid Creamer, original flavor
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 2/3 cup Jameson’s Irish Whiskey
1 teaspoon instant coffee dissolved in 1 tablespoon of hot water
2 tablespoons Hersheys chocolate syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix well. Strain, bottle and refrigerate. Let stand one week for best flavor. Shake well before using, as sometimes the syrup settles to the bottom.
•••
Glenner’s ‘Moostletoe’
— Glenner Anderson
2 parts Rumchata
1 part Limoncello
Mix the Rumchata and Limoncello and pour over ice.
Limoncello
1 750 liter vodka
10 lemons
3 1/2 cups water
2 1/2 cups sugar (up to 4 depending on preference of sweetness)
Peel the lemons: Use a vegetable peeler to remove the peels from all the lemons. Try to remove only the outer yellow skin and as little of the pith as possible. Trim away any large pieces of pith with a paring knife, but don’t worry about trimming every last scrap.
Cover the peels with vodka: Transfer the lemon peels to a 1-quart jar and cover with vodka. Screw on the lid.
Infuse the vodka: Let the vodka and lemon peels infuse somewhere out of the way and out of direct sunlight for at least 4 days or as long as a month. The longer you let the vodka infuse, the more lemony your limoncello.
Strain the vodka: Line a strainer with a large coffee filter and set it over a 4-cup measuring cup. Strain the infused vodka through the filter. You may need to stir the vodka in the strainer if the flow stops.
Prepare sugar syrup: Prepare a sugar syrup of at least 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar — bring the water to a simmer and stir in the sugar to dissolve; allow to cool. You can play with the ratios of water to sugar. Start with 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar, taste the limoncello, and add additional sugar syrup gradually until you reach a flavor you like — up to 4 cups of water with 4 cups of sugar. More water will dilute the alcohol base, making a less alcoholic, milder, and smoother-sipping liqueur. More sugar will make a sweeter limoncello.
Mix the sugar syrup with the infused vodka: Pour the sugar syrup into the infused vodka. Stir gently to mix. Taste and add additional sugar syrup if desired (see above).
Bottle the limoncello: Insert the funnel in the neck of one of the bottles and fill with limoncello. Repeat with remaining bottles.
Chill and store: Chill the limoncello in the fridge or freezer for at least 4 hours before drinking. Limoncello can be kept in the fridge for up to a month or the freezer for up to a year (and often much longer!).
•••
The Grinch Cocktail
This is a fun one, great for those holiday parties with friends.
— Glenner Anderson
1 part rum
2 parts Midori liquor
2 parts lemon-lime soda
maraschino cherries
Mix the rum, Midori, lemon-lime soda and pour over ice, garnishing the drink with a cherry for the red “hat.”
•••
Maple Cardamom Whiskey Sour
Don’t let the name fool you — it’s not a strong maple flavor but a subtle one as the maple syrup combines with the lemon juice to form the basis of your sweet and sour mix. Also, be sure to use 100% real maple syrup. The fake corn syrup stuff isn’t half as good as the real deal. Don’t be afraid to swap out the cardamom for a big pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg, either. This cocktail is very customizeable to your own holiday spice taste.
— Gary Black
1 1/2 ounces Bulleit bourbon or your bourbon of choice
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
2 to 4 teaspoons maple syrup, to taste
Big pinch of ground cardamom
Fill a cocktail shaker or mason jar about 2/3 full with ice. Pour in the bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup and cardamom. Fasten the lid and shake well.
Pour fresh ice into a cocktail glass and strain the cold whiskey sour mixture into the glass, serving it with a cherry.
•••
Pomegranate Gimlets
From “Modern Comfort Food,” by Ina Garten
Serves 6.
1 1/2 cups gin, such as Tanqueray
1 cup pomegranate juice, such as Pom Wonderful
1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (6 to 8 limes)
1/2 cup simple syrup
Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
6 lime slices, for garnish
At least one hour before serving, place six martini glasses in freezer.
Combine the gin, pomegranate juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a large pitcher. Fill a cocktail shaker half-full with ice and add the drink mixture until the shaker is three-quarters full. Shake for a full 15 seconds. Pour the mixture into the frozen martini glasses and garnish with a teaspoon of pomegranate seeds and a slice of lime. Repeat with the remaining drink mixture and serve ice cold.
•••
Cinnamon Apple Cordial
This cordial recipe makes a large amount to bottle for holiday gifts, so be sure to have eight or nine giftable bottles on hand.
— Rosemary Pooler
2 89-ounce containers of apple cider
32 ounces apple juice
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 750 ml bottle of Captain Morgan Rum
1 750 ml bottle of vodka
2 cups dark rum
Cinnamon sticks
Bring the cider and apple juice to a boil, add the sugar and stir to dissolve. Sit it aside and let it cool. Add the bottle of Captain Morgan, the bottle of vodka, and the dark rum. Drop a cinnamon stick in each bottle and ladle in the cordial. Store it in the refrigerator.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.