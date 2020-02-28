Valentine’s Day is once again upon us, and we have no excuse to be caught off guard, as the seasonal aisles at our favorite stores started dragging out the cards, candies and decorations sometime around Dec. 26. It is a day that can get lost in the shuffle, sandwiched in the weird no man’s land on our calendars sometime between New Year’s and St. Patrick’s Day, often getting less air time than Presidents Day (its closest rival), if for no other reason than for the sales associated with Washington and Lincoln. Valentine’s Day can also be a tricky holiday to maneuver through, as we try to be sensitive to those who don’t have a special someone to share it with and strive to justify our concern with the over commercialization of everything.
Yet, with all that being said, I think there are important lessons to be learned by recognizing this day for what it truly is and applying those lessons to our lives as we interact with one another each and every day. Most of the history behind the origins of Valentine’s Day are considered spurious, at best, but there are some legends and traditions within the history of the church which are always repeated. The best one possibly goes all the way back to the third century, and the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius II. Apparently, he was forbidding marriages, specifically to ensure that he had an army which was not distracted by the responsibilities of family. A certain priest, at great personal risk, named Valentine (of course), came along and performed secret marriages in spite of Emperor Claudius’ declaration. We not only have, in this legend, a romantic picture of sacrifices made in the name of true love, but more importantly we have a picture of the Church, from its earliest days, standing up for and defending the institution of marriage as given by God to Adam and Eve in the early chapter of Genesis.
The Bible actually has quite a bit to say about love, a topic that is front and center this time of year. Many, even in today’s post-Christian culture are familiar with what is affectionately known as the “love” chapter; 1 Corinthians 13, mainly because it is still so often quoted at weddings (although maybe not as much as it used to be). Although the chapter is thirteen verses long, it paints a powerful picture of what love is in verses four through seven, where Saint Paul writes that “love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (ESV).
It is interesting that Paul tells us that “love rejoices with the truth,” and in the Gospel of John, Jesus identifies himself as truth. In chapter 14, verse 6 we read, “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” This is important, because it establishes that above everyone else, Jesus is the one that we should go to when we have questions in life about any topic. Of course, it is in the earliest verses of John’s Gospel that he tells us that Jesus is also the Word, which means the best way to learn from Him is to pick up the Bible and read it. Paul is not the only one, in his letter to the Corinthians, who explains what love is. Jesus, also, in the most clear and simple terms, describes love, when he says that “this is my commandment, that you love one another as I loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:12-13, ESV). Great love indeed, and a wonderful gift given to us by Jesus Christ Himself, even as John explains in one of his later letters that “by this we know love, that (Jesus) laid down his life for us” (1 John 3:16, ESV).
This Valentine’s Day remember that you already have a Valentine, one who gave all, even His very life, because of His love for you. There is no card, box of candies, or romantic dinner that can top His gift of love, His shed blood, for your sins. Amen and Amen, and Happy Valentine’s Day!
Rev. Jason Biette, Covenant Reformed Church. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.