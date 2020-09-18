Would you have ever guessed, even a scant year ago, how crazy these times would be?
A global pandemic, then a “two week shutdown to flatten the curve,” which somehow morphed into unending shutdowns that decimated people’s jobs and small businesses.
No school for our children. No church services for our souls. Depression, despair, substance abuse and social isolation. Then the riots came. Unending riots. More businesses and jobs destroyed, with no end in sight. First responders, who just a short while ago, were rightfully accorded hero status, are now vilified. Down is up and up is down. Thrown into the mix are hurricanes in the East, fires in the West, and the invasion of the “killer hornets.” And to top it all off is the craziest election cycle in anyone’s memory. It is to the point where people are afraid to ask, “what next?”
I have to say that I have never in my life been more glad that I am not young; in fact, I wish I were older. When the very foundations of the great experiment in freedom this country represents is trodden upon, and called “evil,” it makes me feel that we are at the end. When I see Bibles burned in the streets, churches burned and vandalized, statues of Jesus and Mary desecrated, with some religious leaders excusing or minimizing this behavior, it leads me to believe that evil has infiltrated everywhere — even into the church.
Those of you who are older, can you think of a time when there was more disbelief in God? Can you think of a time when what used to known as sin had become so pervasive, that it is no longer considered sin? Can you think of a time when such horrible things such as blasphemy and purposeful destruction of the innocence of children would bombard society from all sides? Our education system, the media, the music industry, the film industry, the tech industry, corporations, with some church leaders playing along — all acting in seeming concert — all led by an unseen hand?
You may have missed the letter sent by Archbishop Carlo Vigano, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, to President Donald Trump that discussed this very issue. We know that President Trump received and read the letter, because he later tweeted it. The backdrop to this letter was when an Episcopal priestess and the Catholic archbishop of Washington chose to publicly chastise President Trump for standing in front of a historic church which had been set aflame by rioters, and attending an event at the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II, to which he had received prior invitation.
Archbishop Vigano’s letter talked about the epic battle being waged, between the “children of light,” and the “children of darkness.” This is the battle God first warned us about in the Book of Genesis, the battle between the “offspring of the Woman” (Mary), and the “offspring of the Serpent.” Vigano warned that just as there is a “deep state,” there is also a “deep church.” The two act in unison and with the same goals, according to the letter. Vigano called these deep state religious actors, “mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves.” Their real goal, according to Vigano, is to dominate the world by driving God out of society completely.
Archbishop Vigano then called upon all people of the light to pray very much. Vigano believes that with the power of prayer, the deception and lies of Satan will be exposed.
He is right; we must all pray, repent and return to God. One of my favorite Bible verses is God’s promise to his people in times of trouble: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
