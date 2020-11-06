‘When the Pharisees heard that he had silenced the Sadducees, they gathered together, and one of them, a lawyer, asked him a question to test him. ‘Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?’ He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
— Matthew 22:34-40
I wrote this column the day of the election because, like most Americans, I, too, have my own built-in bias, and I did not want the election outcome to taint the Godly message in my heart.
America has been in a state of hyper-polarization, and it has grown bolder and more chronic, with political identity and agenda consuming the heart, soul and mind of Americans. Politics is within the realm of humankind; Christ’s church (inclusive of all churches) should always remain under the reign of God. Just like in the U.S. Constitution, we have a separation of church and state; likewise, the realm of humankind is self-serving, wrought with conflicting agendas, and is the source of sin from the days of Adam and Eve and their children Cain and Abel. The realm of God is above all, untainted with human weakness and frailties. The realm of God is unconditional love for one’s neighbor, kindness to strangers, healing of the broken, and loving the Lord our God with our heart, mind and soul.
The Sadducees and the Pharisees were the political church of their time. They used their power to keep power. They interpreted the law, and used the law to prosecute their political threats. Jesus was now a known threat to their power, their authority, their ability to keep the masses ready to chant, “Crucify, crucify, crucify,” when called upon to do so. This is the church serving the realm of humankind, not the reign of God. Summing up Galatians 3, we understand the law has the power to condemn, to curse, but the power to save comes exclusively through Jesus Christ.
The church will never be able to mandate faith, love, morality or peace through the realm of humankind’s laws — like the Pharisee may win the political battle but will have lost so much more.
When the Pharisee’s lawyer questioned Jesus under the law, he got an answer outside the authority of the Pharisee, but under the authority of God. The first commandment was to “Love your God with all of your heart, soul and mind.” And the second commandment was simply to, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
This election has been dramatic if not traumatic. It is easy to get swept up in the chaos, the “us versus them,” the fear, the emotional anxiety. The Christian should vote, we should speak boldly God’s hope for this great nation. But we need to first love God and our neighbors fully, unconditionally and completely, because if we can’t, then we can be manipulated by earthly agendas.
We are not living in the Old Testament; we are in living the hope, the care, and the salvation of Jesus Christ offered in the gospels and defined in the New Testament. God calls us to take action, to profess the name of Jesus Christ, to preach his love and will for his people. Just as politics played inside of a particular church or denomination will surely end in division and strife, same when the church engages in secular politics, because there will be a time when it’s power is only used to secure its own power with earthly corruption.
This 22nd passage from the Book of Matthew demonstrates two important things for us to remember. The law can be manipulated and only has the power to condemn. Christians, on the left and right, need to repent before we are the one’s chanting, “Crucify, crucify,” in the square. Let us get the logs out of our own eyes. Love God first, heart, mind and soul. Then we can fully love our neighbors, as we would ourselves. Put this election behind us, shake off your exhilaration, or your deep anguish, and let’s focus on living into a godly realm, where we find a heavenly peace for ourselves and our neighbors, heart, mind and soul.