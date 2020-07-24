A while back I read a story regarding the conversion of former heavy weight champion George Foreman. This conversion/transformation was nothing short of miraculous. He was transformed from being one of the meanest people you would never want to encounter to being a delightful, joy-filled man who loves Jesus and loves people. The former version of this man used to beat up two or three people a day, just for the fun of it. Now that same man preaches the gospel.
It is interesting to look at photos of George preconversion and postconversion. You can literally see the difference in his soul as mirrored in his eyes. And it came about as a direct result of a near death encounter with the forces of hell, and then a saving, forever life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ.
I knew there must be more to the story than the abbreviated version I read in a news article, and indeed there was. Here is the rest of the story: George was born into a large, poor family with an over-worked mother and an absent father. The mother was overwhelmed with her burdens, and didn’t pass along the faith to her children. As a result, George, having nothing to believe in, grew up mean and angry.
Someone noticed his potential, however, and channeled his anger into boxing. George, a natural powerhouse, was soon knocking out his competition in just a few rounds. Soon he had fame and fortune, but he didn’t have happiness or peace. George was still angry, empty and disillusioned. He alternated between thoughts of suicide and thoughts of killing people he hated. At some point, he toyed with finding religion, but put Christianity at the bottom of his list, feeling that Christianity was for “losers.” He did not find the peace for which he was looking.
It was inevitable that someone would come along who would eclipse him in the boxing world — that person was Mohammed Ali. This put George in a downward spiral. One night, after a fight he lost, he went back to his dressing room and found himself overwhelmed with despair, with a voice telling him, “You will die.” George fell to his knees and found himself transported to a place of utter darkness. It was also a place of putrefaction — the smell of decay and death was overwhelming. He realized he was dead, that he was not in heaven, and that he would never leave this place.
George became very angry — this time with himself — for falling for the devil’s lies all his life. He shouted out, “I still believe in God!” He found himself transported back to the dressing room, lying on a table. His experience was not yet over. He found himself experiencing the lives of all the people he had envied, all those he thought “had it made.” He found that their lives were empty pits, and they in reality, had nothing. He told himself, “I am George Foreman; there is no one else I want to be.” Then his mystical experience took a different turn. He began to feel the wounds of Christ in his own body, the crowning of thorns, the piercing of the wrists and feet. George suddenly understood that Christ was coming alive in him. He jumped up off the table, quoting Bible verses he had never heard before. He told all his assistants that he loved them, astonishing them. They thought he had lost his mind. But instead, he had found his salvation and joy. They asked him to take a shower. He kept shouting, “Hallelujah, I have been born again!”
George indeed had been born again. All the anger, hurt, rage and hatred had been swept away, replaced by love. Over the next several months he went to all his old enemies, people who he had hurt, friends he had betrayed, and asked for forgiveness. He gave his life over to God completely, finding he had been ransomed, as we all have, by the blood of Christ.
