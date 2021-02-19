His name was Sagatashya. He was born sometime in the month July 1967. He had no birth certificate, and neither he nor his parents knew the exact day of his birth. He lived with his family in a grass hut in a remote area of Rwanda, where his family scratched out a living growing beans on their acre of land. One day, when he was 14, while tending the family’s two goats, he heard a most beautiful voice calling to him.
The voice said, “You there child, if you are given a message to deliver to the world, will you deliver it?”
This was the beginning of a series of heavenly experiences that Segatashya claimed to have received. Some would say that Jesus made a strange choice of a messenger; after all, the boy was a pagan who didn’t know who Jesus was. He had never been inside a church, and had never seen a Bible (even if he could read, which he couldn’t.) But nevertheless, the young illiterate shepherd became a messenger for Jesus Christ. Almost immediately, the boy began to proclaim a message of repentance.
The boy said that Jesus asked all of mankind to repent of its sins, and to live clean lives with pure hearts, because time was running out.
Segatashya would later complain to Jesus that many people did not believe the messages he was preaching. Jesus told him to tell those people then that they should worry about believing and following what is in the Bible with all their hearts. The boy asked Jesus about the differences in religion. Jesus told him, “I will find the hearts of everyone who believes in me and follows my commandments — no matter which Bible they read or which religion they belong to ... it is their love, not their religion that makes them true children of God. ... No one is forced to believe in God, but still, God lives in every person’s heart.”
One of the main themes that Segatashya said Jesus talked to him about was regarding the End of Days.
Segatashya said the last day is two-fold and consists of two meanings. For each person, the last day is the day of their own death. The last day for humanity is the day of Jesus’ second coming. At the end of each day, each person is one day closer to meeting God. The boy said Jesus told him that if people had him, Jesus, in their hearts, they need not be fearful of the sufferings of the last days, for that Jesus would be with them.
For anyone who has read the Book of Revelation, it comes as no surprise that the last days are days filled with turmoil and testing. Segatashya said Jesus told him to tell the people, “Do not be afraid, but have faith! For those who love God and do good will come with me to heaven and never be tempted again. But hurry, for there is little time left.”
The boy said that Jesus also had this to say, “You will know that my return is near when you see wars erupt between the different religions of the world ... War will come because too many say they love, but they have no love in their hearts for God or for man ... The sin of man will have become so great that misery will give birth to misery ... The world will end with or without humanity, but all the trouble and the miseries that accompany the last day-those sorrows will have all been brought down on the world by the sins of mankind.”
Segatashya said Jesus warned him about Satan’s deception: “During the End of Days Satan will do everything he can to distract people from my truth and to lead mankind away from the path to heaven. Some men will work for Satan in those days and try to confound others by telling them that all the differences between God and Satan are not important, that God and Satan are brothers ... Do not believe this! ... Believe only God’s word as you find it in the Bible ... Do not trust anyone who comes calling himself Jesus ... remain faithful to me, and call to me in prayer; wherever you are, I will find you.”
There was one last warning, “Satan will come to famine-wracked nations with great quantities of food, but he will be expected to be worshipped in exchange ... do not take it, do not eat such food (because it will poison your soul). ... Pray to me and I will sustain you.”
The information in this article was derived from the book “The Boy Who Met Jesus” by Immaculee Ilibagiza. Segatashya was tragically murdered by a death squad during the Rwandan holocaust.
Robin Barrett is a parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.