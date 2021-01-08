Each year on Dec. 28, the Catholic Church remembers the massacre of the first Christian martyrs, the Holy Innocents. These are the male babies and toddlers whom Herod, in a satanic rage, had murdered in an effort to destroy the Christ Child.
This mass murder is described in the gospel of Matthew 2:16: “Herod, perceiving he was deluded by the wise men, was exceedingly angry, and he sent and killed all the male children that were in Bethlehem and in all that region, from two years old and under, according to the time which he had diligently inquired of the wise men.” Herod was a murderous psychopath. Augustus was Caesar at the time of the murder. A Roman writer, Macrobius, related that when Augustus heard about the massacre, and that Herod had killed three of his own children, he reportedly said, “It is better to be Herod’s hog, than his son.”
You have probably seen numerous film depictions of this massacre of the children of Bethlehem. What I have seen in old Hollywood films is a band of soldiers riding into Bethlehem at night, rampaging through the homes, and grabbing infants away from their mothers. This presents a few problems. Herod ordered the murder of male children of a certain age and under. How could they ride into town and cause an uproar, while at the same time having to verify the age and sex of the poor little babies and toddlers?
I have read Anne Emmerich’s account of how Herod accomplished his massacre. Anne Emmerich, 1803-24, was a German nun, mystic and stigmatic ( a person who supernaturally bears the wounds of Christ). During her short life, she experienced visions of the life of Christ. The following is a summary of what she reported regarding Herod and the killing of the children: When the kings from the East failed to return to Herod, he thought at first they had failed to locate the newborn King. But later, when he heard about the prophecies of Simeon and Anna at the Child’s presentation in the Temple (See Luke 2:25-38), he became newly agitated and consulted with the chief priests regarding the ancient biblical prophesies. Herod then gathered soldiers and stationed them in various regions around Jerusalem. He had the soldiers surreptitiously verify the mothers with sons of a certain age and under, and had their identities and numbers ascertained. He did this to prevent the tumult that would erupt if the population were to obtain advance news of the planned slaughter. The soldiers remained in the regions for a period of about nine months so as to not cause alarm in advance of the slaughter.
When the time came for the massacre, Herod had a proclamation issued in the targeted regions. The mothers were to bring their male children for a special celebration in Jerusalem. The poor mothers were given the impression that they were to receive a royal reward from Herod. When the mothers with their sons arrived in Jerusalem, they were ushered into a large hall surrounded by tall walls. Once they were in the hall, they were blocked from leaving. One by one, the mothers were brought with their sons to a courtyard which was overlooked by Herod himself. Here the children were taken from the mothers and handed over to soldiers. The soldiers, with swords and lances, pierced the throats and hearts of the poor infants, and threw their bodies into a pile. The mothers were shackled and eventually returned to their towns. Anne Emmerich saw that this same scene was enacted in other places, and occurred over a period of several days.
The Child Jesus escaped Herod’s wrath by the intervention of the angels, who warned Joseph in a dream to flee with Mary and the Christ Child to Egypt (Matthew 2:13). Anne Emmerich saw that the Holy Family couldn’t travel the main roads and paths, out of fear of Herod’s soldiers, therefore the angels led them through the desert. They experienced much hardship and suffering on this journey, and in their sojourn in Egypt.
Have you ever wondered why God didn’t just kill Herod? Or for that matter, why didn’t God kill all the evil despots in history such as Hitler, Stalin and Tojo? Apparently, God has allotted each one of us a certain time on Earth. Here he has given us free will to choose good or to choose evil. If we are intent on doing evil, he will not stop us, but will give us our just due at the time of our deaths.
The story of the Holy Family also shows us that God, who loves us, sometimes allows for those he loves to suffer on this Earth. The Holy Family is a model for the rest of us. We must accept what God sends us and bear our sufferings patiently, as Jesus, Mary and Joseph did.
