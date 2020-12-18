As Christmas rapidly approaches, I am drawn to the conversation between Mary and the Archangel Gabriel. The story of Christmas originates long, long ago (and far, far away) from shepherds, wise men, and “no vacancy” signs.
Christmas begins in prophecies in the Hebrew Scriptures of the coming of a messiah. Christmas also begins with a conversation described in the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke. This conversation is between Mary, a young Jewish virgin girl, and Gabriel, an archangel sent from God.
The Archangel Gabriel begins the conversation powerfully:
“Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.”
How did Mary react? How would you react if an angel (or archangel) suddenly appeared before you? How would you react if anyone suddenly appeared beside you (there is no mention of Gabriel knocking on the door)? Would you scream? Would you shoot? Would you run out the back?
What did Mary do? Did she drop whatever she was holding?
“But she (Mary) was much perplexed by his words and pondered what sort of greeting this might be.” This could be an understatement of epic proportions.
“Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.”
Why do you suppose angels are always telling folks not to be afraid? Could it be that angels, and especially archangels, scare the living wits out of people? That’s my theory. They keep saying don’t be afraid because they are always scaring people!
“Mary.”
Gabriel knows her name. God knows Mary by her name. God knows you by your name.
“You have found favor with God.”
Now Mary is really afraid; she’s wondering what is going on and what is going to happen next.
“You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you will call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the son of the most high, and the Lord God will give him the throne of his father David. He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and his kingdom will have no end.”
{What? I will do what? Son? What?} (My translation)
“How can this be since I am a virgin?”
{You have the wrong girl. It’s not me and it can’t be me. I’m a virgin. Go scare someone else!}
“The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the most high will overshadow you; therefore, the child to be born will be holy; he will be called son of God. And now, your relative Elizabeth in her old age has also conceived a son; and this is the sixth month for her who was said to be barren. For nothing will be impossible with God.”
{Elizabeth is pregnant?! I am going to be pregnant! With God! What?!}
The most powerful part comes between Gabriel’s explanation in verses 35-37 of Luke chapter 1 (see above) and Mary’s response in verse 38. It has to do with who is talking and who is listening. The Archangel Gabriel, a messenger of God, is talking with Mary, a young girl and favored by God.
I imagine silence. Quiet. Waiting.
Gabriel waits to hear Mary’s response. God waits to hear Mary’s response. All creation from before then to beyond now waits to hear what this teenage girl will say.
Waiting.
Wondering.
Waiting.
Mary is engaged to Joseph. Mary has every reason to say “No! You got the wrong girl!”
Waiting.
After what must have seemed an eternity, at least for Gabriel if not God, Mary said, “Here am I, the servant of the Lord; let it be with me according to your word.”
Mary said, “Yes!”
And thus, the unwed teenage girl begins her journey to become what the Greek Orthodox Church refers to as Theotokos (Greek for “mother of god” or, literally, “god-bearer”). God’s plan for salvation will go forth.
But now the obvious, and difficult, question: What if Mary had instead shouted, “No!” Or even, “Hell No! You’re crazy! You got the wrong girl! Get out and stay out! Now, before I call the police!”
What if Mary said no?
During this Christmas season, take time to pray and listen and wonder what God is calling you to do. Wonder how many are waiting for your response. What if you, like Mary, say “Yes” to God?
Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference. The Rev. Stephen Reed, Pastor, St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall, Chaplain, Police and Fire.
