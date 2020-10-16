"Show me your glory, I pray.”
That’s Moses’ request of the Lord in the desert in Exodus 33:18. The people of Israel have followed the Lord and Moses from Egypt into the desert on their way to the Promised Land. At this point in the story they are in between. They are not in Egypt and they are not in Promised Land. They are in the desert and it’s hard. It’s hot and resources are limited. Sonic is not open yet. A long journey (and long lines) awaits us.
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
2020 has felt like time in the desert. There haven’t been very many oases (that’s plural for oasis). 2020 has been one surprise after another. Hospital stays, changes in life, COVID-19 pandemic followed by shutdown, followed by mandates, followed by guidelines, followed by businesses closing and layoffs.
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
Followed by delays and postponements and a new normal. Followed by job losses, multiple wildfires, mostly peaceful protests, riots, looting and repeated hurricanes.
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
Houses of Worship (including churches) closed, moved to online or virtual only, to small gatherings, to limited return.
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
Social distancing, asymptomatic, contact tracing, and facial covering / masks are becoming the “new normal.”
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
We pray for people in need and grieve (profoundly grieve) friends and family we’ve lost.
The “most important election in modern history” will soon be upon us with uncertainty, chaos, and confusion promised to follow.
“Show me your glory, I pray.”
What are we to do as we approach this election, in the midst of this pandemic, with so much uncertainty?
Pray! What to pray? “Show me your glory, I pray.”
I won’t tell you how to vote, but I will tell you to vote. Too much is at stake for you to stay home (or at work) instead of voting. American servicemen and women have fought, sacrificed, and died in defense of our great nation. You can honor their service and sacrifice by taking a moment to vote.
And you can pray.
What else can you do? You can reach out to friends, neighbors, and strangers. You can talk on the phone or on the internet. You don’t need to argue, instead you can help. Who can you help? You can help people in need including those you haven’t spoken to in some time. What about the widows and orphans? You can help. You can do more than just pray, you can ask how you can help and find ways to safely do so.
2020 has been a crazy year of constant challenges. Yet we have not lost our humanity. You will not catch COVID-19 by talking on the phone, text, or email. In helping you just might be the answer to someone’s lonely prayer by reaching out to help.
We’ll get through this year (and this election) by helping one another.
“Show us, all of us, your glory, I pray.”
The Rev. Stephen Reed is pastor at St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall. Chaplain, Police and Fire. This article is sponsored by TVCC.