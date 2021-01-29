As we say goodbye to the year 2020, I want us to see in hindsight the year clearly, for what it was, and what it was not. It was not the end of the world; however, it was a year of change, upheaval of the status quo and adversity. Since I was a young man, living through personal adversity, I kept a private personal saying close to my heart: “In adversity lies opportunity for those with vision.” Some anonymous person, much smarter than me, originally said those profound words, but I held those words close to heart. In my early adult years, I faced many hard hardships, and one day my dad said, “Son, these things build character, I think you have enough character for one lifetime.”
I learned to adapt, roll with the punches, overcome and live with the scars. We have all been challenged in fundamental ways in 2020. The year 2020 will be a one for the history books from our chaotic politics to COVID-19, and for many of us, deep hurts that may never heal. What we must understand, is 2020 was a blimp on our time line, a single chapter in the history books, a chapter none of us will ever forget even as much as we might try.
In terms of time, God’s Word in the Bible is timeless. We serve a living God which transcends context and lifetimes, whose Word speaks to us today in our time as it did in Christ’s time when he walked among us in the flesh. To me personally, the Gospel of John speaks to me in terms of Christian Spirituality and its timelessness. Not only do we get Jesus in the hugely personal as in John 3:15-17, “Whoever believes in him may have eternal life. For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him” (NRSV). But we also get the transcending words from John 1, which states that “In the beginning was the Word … and Word was God … in him was life, the life was the light of men … and the darkness could not overcome it … But all who believed had the power to become children of God, who were born not of flesh and blood, but the will of God” (NRSV).
In 2020, we had to tap into our spiritual reserves on some days just to survive, to see the day through, or overcome our worst demons. We learned to rely on the spirit, to help us build strong our relationship and our strength of faith in Jesus Christ. 2020 is in the books, but we can build from its rubble, and deal with its aftermath stronger, more focused, more Godly in who we are as Christians, as believers, as those living in an eternal hope.
I write this yearly reflection at the end of one and at the beginning of the new. I need God’s fresh breath and renewing Word as a pastor, a father, a husband, a friend who faced his own personal and spiritual challenges in 2020 including weeks of isolation with COVID. So let us join hands in the new year (literally and figuratively) and follow Jesus in the flesh, in the spirit and in a certain hope that we do not walk alone through the valley of the shadows but with the Great Shepherd guiding and guarding us. Breathe out 2020, and breathe in all of God’s goodness in 2021, breathe out the anxiety and loss of 2020, and breathe in all of God’s hope, breathe out the negative things that hold us back, and breathe in all of God’s goodness that make all things possible, breathe out the doubt and fear, and breathe in all of God’s promises to us.
God is the breath of life.