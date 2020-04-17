Have you noticed that Americans no longer have “pets” but now have “pet children?” And apparently it is no longer acceptable to give your pets regular dog or cat food, but instead you are told you must give them fresh dog or cat food with real chicken, beef and fish? I think it has gotten to the point where America’s pets now eat better than most poor people in developing countries.
A few years ago, my husband and I visited his sister who lives in an “ex-pat” community in Panama. During the visit, the sister introduced us to her friends, one of whom told me how angry she had gotten at her Panamanian neighbors. The family had several children, and one dog. The American woman felt concerned about whether the dog was being fed properly, so she bought the family a large bag of dog food. So why was the woman upset? She told me angrily that “the kids ate the dog food.” I just had to stare at her and wonder about her humanity. It never occurred to this woman that perhaps she should also feel some sympathy for the hungry children, instead of just having concern for their dog. Couldn’t she have helped both the dog and the children?
Don’t get me wrong; I love animals very much and have a big soft spot in my heart for them. But I think there is something wrong with our society when we begin to elevate animals above humans. Have you ever known anyone who loves animals, but hates people? I have met people who are repulsed at the idea of eating animal flesh or even fish, but who couldn’t care less about suffering humanity. To these people, the death of any animal is a tragedy, but a holocaust involving people doesn’t bother them. In fact, they may secretly be glad when they hear of human death.
There is an increasingly pervasive and pernicious ideology that teaches that the biggest problem with the world is that mankind exists. This is based upon the widespread belief that there are “too many” people in the world. And these “others,” are destroying the environment. I have listened over the years to various people, and in the media, to rich elites, complaining about overpopulation. The irony is that the ones who usually complain the most are either wealthy Americans, or are the fabulously rich elites who live lavish lifestyles. It is not uncommon for average Americans to have multiple vehicles, and even sometimes multiple homes. The rich elites have multiple mansions and tool around the world in private jets and yachts. In terms of “global footprints,” the wealthy are not exactly saving the environment with their lifestyles, yet feel free to complain about other people’s existence. Why is it we have the firm belief that we, our families and our friends somehow have the right to existence (and the right to consume most of the world‘s resources as it happens), but “others” do not have the right to exist?
This ideology basically denies God, as it denies the intrinsic value of all human life. Man was created in God’s image, and as such, each soul created by God is of inestimable value. This hatred of man and denial of God comes from the enemy. He likes to sow divisions and fear among people. He tempts us to greed and to resent others. The enemy also is happy to spread alarm and convince us that it is somehow bad for the world if we have children. The enemy has convinced most of the post-Christian Western countries that it is better for the world (and ourselves) to have dogs or cats instead. How many of us know young couples who have purposely decided to forgo having children at all? How sad. Children are our treasure. Many people will learn this fact after it is too late to do anything about it.
If you do a search of “population crisis” two different types of issues will appear. One is the birth rate of developing countries, the other is the dearth of births in developed countries. People have stopped having babies in developed countries and governments are growing more concerned about the “demographic winter” that is rapidly approaching. For America, China and Europe, there is a rapidly aging population with not enough young people being born to support them. In Russia, the situation is even more dire: The country’s death rate far exceeds the birth rate.
The bottom line is that we should stop listening to Satan and start trusting in God. God told us to “be fruitful and multiply. I don‘t think he has changed his mind. “Children are a blessing and a gift from God.” Psalm 127:3.
Robin Barrett, parishioner, Sacred Heart Cathedral. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference