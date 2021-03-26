A few summers ago, my brother’s wife succumbed to cancer. She was a very young 53, and the “saint” of the family. She had suffered terribly in the final months of her lymphoma, so it was a relief to my brother to not have to watch her suffer any more. It was also a comfort to the rest of us that we all firmly believed that she was now in Heaven. In fact, we were able to laugh at how several of us caught ourselves saying, “Now how would Myra act?” when we were tempted to be annoyed with someone. She was that good and that kind, and she will forever serve as an example to the rest of us.
Being good and kind, and setting the example; these are the qualities that are rewarded in Heaven.
In the book, “An Army in Heaven,” Kelley Jankowski, a hospice nurse, recounted the story of a man who had “died” and come back to tell his story.
Simon, an economics professor, had had a heart attack, and had died, but had been brought back to life by a medical team. The author noticed that Simon had been crying since he had been admitted to her floor. She coaxed him into revealing to her the reason why he couldn’t stop the tears. It seems that he had been to Heaven, and had met Jesus, and was profoundly sorry to have returned.
Simon said that as his soul had left his body, it had soared higher and higher, until he was viewing Earth from space. He remembered thinking how beautiful the universe was, and how improbable that such an immense weight could hang there, suspended by nothing. He also heard beautiful music coming from all the planets, and knew intuitively, that all creation sings its praises to God. Since he was beyond the veil, he could hear this most beautiful of sounds, “an orchestra of praise,” as Simon put it. Then Simon found himself in darkness, but was magnetically drawn to a bright light in the distance. As he came closer, his desire to reach the light intensified. As he entered the light, he came upon his parents, young, beautiful and completely happy.
His father took him by the hand, and they stepped into another dimension, which Simon intuitively knew was the outskirts of Heaven. Simon described feeling the breeze in Heaven, that every time it brushed up against him, it delivered a wave of happiness. The beauty of this place was beyond words, with colors that do not exist in our world. But perhaps the most joyous to Simon was the beautiful music, which permeated everything and was emitted from everything. His soul was overwhelmed.
And then the most wonderful thing possible happened; Simon’s mother gently turned Simon to the right, and there, standing directly in front of him, was Jesus. He was so beautiful, so majestic, so loving that Simon’s soul thrilled to be near him. Simon threw himself into Jesus’ arms where “every molecule of (his) soul was exhilarated beyond human imagination.” Simon was given a complete knowledge of himself, and such complete repentance that he then fell to his knees and clung to Jesus’ feet, thinking, “How could I have ever offended such a God?” Jesus raised Simon up, looked at him and smiled. All of Simon’s sins and failures were not only forgiven, but healed.
Jesus then said to Simon, “Come, I want you to see.” Jesus took Simon to the outskirts of an immense city, pulsating with light. Suddenly, Jesus and Simon were surrounded by people who were all cheering for Simon and welcoming him with joy. He found that he instantly knew who each person was-these were all the people Simon had known and loved, and all the people Simon had ever been kind to. A man walked up to Simon-he had been a homeless person whom Simon had found on the street in the dead of winter. The man had been sick and dying. Simon had covered him with a blanket and held him until emergency personnel had arrived. Now here the man was in Heaven, radiantly beautiful and welcoming Simon. Then from out of the middle of the crowd walked a young man and woman-Simon knew instantly who they were-his children who had been miscarried before they could be born. Simon understood why they had died, and that they had been praying for him and his wife from the moment they had entered Heaven.
Then the people disappeared and Jesus told Simon, “I want you to see what I have prepared for you from the moment you were created.” Jesus brought Simon to an immense building, not made of stone or brick, because you could see through it — it was Simon’s mansion. It was beautiful and radiant and shone like the sun. It was revealed to Simon that his life had designed and built this thing of beauty. Every single act that was good or kind, anything done for the good of another, was there. Every piece of bread and bowl of soup that he had handed to the poor was there. Every encouraging word, or kind gesture was rewarded a thousand times over. Every prayer he had ever uttered was remembered and recorded and was part of his mansion. Simon’s mansion was unique because Simon, his life, and his choices were unique to him alone. Simon remembered how excited Jesus was to show Simon his mansion-like a father giving a gift to a beloved child. Simon felt how pleased Jesus was with him, and how much he was loved.
At this point in his story, Simon started sobbing. He then recounted that most horrible moment when Jesus told Simon he had to go back. Simon begged to be allowed to stay but Jesus told him that he had “something more for Simon to do.”
What was the “something more?” Jesus placed on Simon’s heart the need to pray for sinners-those who are rejecting their rightful inheritance in Heaven. Simon found himself praying constantly for sinners-that no one be banished from God for all eternity. He spent the next several years doing this for Jesus, and then, at last, he returned to his reward. Simon died peacefully in his sleep on Christmas Eve.
Let us, too, spend our lives loving God, doing good deeds for Him, and then “something more,” by praying that all will choose to spend eternity with Jesus.
Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.