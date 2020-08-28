Once again 2020 continues to amaze and mystify. What is God up to? I do not know.
As I write this article I do so praying for family and friends in the path of Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana and for family and friends in the path of wildfires in Colorado and California. I pray as well for people in a number of cities across our country experiencing protests, riots, lootings, shootings and other unrest. 2020 continues to challenge us all on a great many levels and in a great many ways.
I write this also as I recover from days spent cutting, hauling, splitting and stacking wood. Cutting, hauling, splitting and stacking wood is something I can cope with and understand. Freshly cut wood (neighbor fell a few trees) is heavy. It’s true. Hauling heavy wood over a muddy hillside is a challenge.
What does all this have to do with an insight article? Good question. Let me explain.
Cutting, hauling, splitting, and stacking wood is an act of faith. It’s true. It’s an act of faith that says that not only this winter will come, but next winter will also as have all past winters. The recently cut, hauled, split, and stacked wood won’t be available to burn efficiently and effectively heat our home till, at least, next winter (2021-22). There is a rhythm of life in interior Alaska and that rhythm involves seasons and the challenges each present. Summer presents the challenge of mosquitoes while winter the challenge of extreme cold. Each also involves acts of faith, big and small, every day.
In the midst of all this is the reality of the (extremely!) strange times in which we live. Some fear engaging friend, neighbor, and stranger for fear of COVID-19. This plague has presented many challenges to each and all of us. Pray for our nurses, doctors, teachers, students, truck drivers, grocery store workers. They are on the front lines of the COVID battle.
We are also in the midst of elections for a great many elected positions. While I will not advise you on how to vote, I will implore you to vote. Many have sacrificed in battles near and far that you can be free to participate in our representative Democracy. Pray for our elected leaders, voters and candidates.
I ask your prayers for our first responders (law enforcement, fire fighters, paramedics, and dispatchers). First responders have very challenging and difficult careers. Each must make incredibly difficult decisions in mere seconds. Each serves the community and sacrifices time from family and friends to answer calls of strangers in highly stressful circumstances. Imagine for just a moment what life would be like as a first responder. The stress and situation are enormous. Pray, show respect and appreciate the difference first responders make each and every day.
In the book of Exodus, Moses is called by God to lead the people of Israel out of Egypt. In the Gospels, Peter is called to start the church. What is God calling you to do? I believe God is calling each and all of us to care and pray for one another.