"So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself ...” from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s First Inaugural Address.
“Contagion: Nothing Spreads Like Fear” — 2011 movie title.
Have you heard about the Coronavirus in China? Some are referring to it as a pandemic. Others are calling it a “Black Swan” event with widespread health and economic consequences. In this article, I will display recent headlines associated with the Coronavirus and scriptural passages (with book title and verse numbers) to meditate upon when considering them.
“Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 25 As Beijing Confirms 830 Patients Infected” — Zero Hedge, Jan. 23, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — Genesis 15:1, 21:17, 26:24, and 46:3
“Coronavirus Update: Chinese Cities Cancel Schools, Holiday Events” — NPR, Jan. 25, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — Exodus 14:13 and 20:20
“Containing new coronavirus may not be feasible, experts say, as they warn of possible sustained global spread” — Stat News, Jan. 26, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — Numbers 14:9 and 21:34
“The Coronavirus is a Black Swan Event that may have serious repercussions for the US economy and job market” — Forbes Magazine, Jan. 27, 2020.
“Do not be fainthearted or afraid; do not panic or be terrified, do not be discouraged” — Deuteronomy 1:17, 21, 29; 3:2, 22; 7:18, 20:1, 3; and 31:6, 8
“US companies suspend China operations, restrict travel as coronavirus outbreak spreads” — CNBC, Jan. 27, 2020.
“Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Be strong and courageous.” — Joshua 1:9; 8:1, 10:8, 25; 11:6
“Germany confirms first human coronavirus transmission in Europe: Man infected by colleague who appeared not to have symptoms when virus was transmitted” — The Guardian, Jan. 28, 2020.
“Peace! Do not be afraid” — Judges 6:23
“China now has more cases of coronavirus than it had of SARS” — NY Times, Jan. 28, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — 1 Samuel 12:20; 23:17
“Coronavirus hits big business, companies are cutting operations and restricting travel to China as disease spreads” — Forbes, Jan. 28, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — 2 Kings 1:15; 19:6; 25:24
“Coronavirus: Whole world ‘must take action’, warns WHO (World Health Organization)” — BBC, Jan. 29, 2020.
“Do not be afraid or discouraged.” — 1 Chronicles 22:13; 28:20; 2 Chronicles 20:15, 17; 32:7
“As Coronavirus Explodes in China, Countries Struggle to Control Its Spread,” — New York Times, Jan. 29, 2020.
“Do not be afraid” — Matthew 1:20; 10:26, 28; 28:5, 10; Luke 1:13, 30; 2:10; 12:4, 32; John 12:14; 14:27
“Coronavirus live updates: death toll jumps to 170 amid evacuation delays for foreign nationals” — The Guardian, Jan. 29, 2020.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.” — 2 Timothy 1:7
As you can see from the above pairing of headlines and scriptures, there are reasons to be concerned and reassurances not to be afraid. Commandments regarding fear (fear not, do not be afraid, etc.) are the most repeated throughout all of scripture. This is not to say that there aren’t things that scare us, but that our hope and glory is in Almighty God.
Keep heart, dear ones and know that though some may be worried and/or overwhelmed, God is neither afraid nor overwhelmed. Pray for the Chinese people and for everyone.
The Rev. Stephen Reed Pastor, St. Paul Church on Farmers Loop next to Mushers Hall Chaplain, Fairbanks Police Department. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.