Community Purim Event
On Monday, the Or HaTzafon community will celebrate Purim. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Please bring desserts and drinks to share. Megillah reading starts at 7 p.m., followed by the annual do it yourself Purim play. Come in costume, and if you don’t have your own noisemaker there are some to share. Congregation Or HaTzafon, 1744 Aurora Dr.
Transforming Lives Tour at Love INC
At noon, March 12, there will be a behind-the-scenes tour of Love INC. RSVP with nenette@loveincfairbanks.org. 452-3876. 609 Third St.