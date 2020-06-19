When Pope Francis was elected a few years ago, it didn’t take the media elites long in typecasting him as a religious “liberal.” They were practically breathless in their anticipation. They believed, at long last, that the bulwark that is conservative Catholicism was to be forever buried. One of the pundits towards the end of the year, proclaimed Francis the most influential person of the year, because he had supposedly, “brought the Catholic Church into the Twenty First Century.” He did? I must have blinked and missed it.
This pundit was apparently anticipating Francis announcing wholesale changes to those “pesky” moral issues that some find so infuriating — in other words, the Catholic Church’s firm insistence on the reality of sexual sin. You see, this is something that the modern world cannot endure. This is because the greatest good, in the eyes of the world, is unrestrained, unrestricted sexual hedonism. And , indeed, the world is awash in this sin, and sins that lead from this sin.
And because people do not want to hear of sin, especially this sin, a few modern preachers are watering down the gospel. A friend was telling me recently that she and her husband visited a church in the Lower 48. The preacher there told his flock that “what Jesus really meant” when Jesus taught against divorce and remarriage, was that “a man could only have one wife at a time.” You’ve got to give the guy credit for creativity, I guess. Of course, this preacher will have to explain this distortion of Jesus’ teaching when he dies and meets Jesus face to face. It is one thing to acknowledge that in our fallen humanity, we have missed the mark, that we have failed to meet Jesus’ high standards. It is another thing altogether to deny there is a standard.
There are likewise voices within the Catholic Church who also advocate for watering down Church moral teaching. I find their mission to be a complete reversal of what Jesus commands. Jesus said, “Go forth and make disciples of all nations.” In other words, we are commanded to bring the Gospel to a sinful world in order to change the world. These people want to bring a sinful world to the Gospel, in order to change the Gospel.
What the media elites, and these other change agents do not understand, is that Pope Francis has no authority to change what is or is not sin. These teachings have been handed down, generation to generation, from the time of the Apostles. These teachings are unchanging and unchangeable. God is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. God has not changed. Only sinful man has changed.
No pope has ever changed the Catholic moral teaching, even though the papacy has been on this earth for almost 2000 years. It is the oldest office or institution in history. If Pope Francis, or any future pope, attempted to change Church teaching, then it would be a clear sign to the world that we are at the end of time.
This adherence to moral teaching is due to the doctrine of infallibility. No, it does not mean that the pope is infallible as a person; that would be ridiculous. It is when the pope speaking “ex cathedra” literally from the Chair of Peter, and solemnly proclaims a doctrine regarding the faith and morals of the universal church. This is actually a limiting doctrine, no pope can change the solemn pronouncements of faith and morals that have come before him.
Some people find the constancy of Catholic teaching to be frustrating; some infuriating. Speaking for myself, I find it comforting. I do not want to wake up one day and find that my fellow churchgoers have changed the definition of what constitutes sin. How can any human have the authority to change what the Apostles taught?
Instead of “blowing with the wind,” Christians should hold fast to the traditional teachings of Christianity. You can be assured that Jesus has not changed.
Robin Barrett, parishioner at Sacred Heart. Insight is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Christian Conference.