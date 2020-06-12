A recent Guardian article cited a poll finding that 2/3 of U.S. believers see COVID-19 as a message from God to change how we live. While not everyone would agree on the source or the meaning of that message, it is clear that we are being shaken into a new reality, whether we like it or not. Will we respond as people of faith to help build a more just, sustainable, and compassionate world?
This brings to mind a story about a Native American elder who responded to the anger of a younger person by saying that white people weren’t bad people; they had just forgotten their teachings. All cultures include instructions about how to live responsibly — how to treat each other and the land with respect. When people are displaced and lose their languages and stories, those instructions may be lost.
Judeo-Christian teachings tell us to “love God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself” (Luke 10:25, Deuteronomy 6:5). We are also taught that God put Adam in the garden of Eden to “till and keep it” (Genesis 2:15). How does a person of faith act on these teachings during the COVID-19 pandemic?
If we pay attention to our instructions, we will love God with our minds by listening to scientists who are studying how the virus works and how the world is changing. We will respect public health officials who are providing guidelines to protect the health of us all; we will love God by caring for our neighbors, including the health workers, the garbage collectors, the mail deliverers in our communities, many of whom are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We will design health care systems that care for everyone. We will create a just economy that provides food and shelter for everyone. We will honor the earth by finding ways to live in harmony with creation.
Living with COVID-19 reminds us how much we depend on one another—the many ways in which our community supports us. Let us each reflect on both old and new ways in which we can return that love and care in this time of change. It is an opportunity to renew our faith and our commitment to make the world a better place.
Interfaith Working Group of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition