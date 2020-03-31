Alaska Family Health and Birth Center
Cecilia June Chavez, 8 pounds 6 ounces, was born March 22 to Renee and Timothy Chavez, of Delta Junction.
Tyson Anders Holm, 8 pounds 8 ounces, was born March 23 to Elizabeth and Leif Holm, of North Pole.
