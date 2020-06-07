Yesterday in the Fred Meyer parking lot, I slammed my cantankerous side door closed on my minivan. It fell completely off its track. I set about trying to diagnose and put it back, and rummaging my van for tools. I lacked the tools to fix it as I saw needed to be done. Just at that moment, a very helpful man named Larry, parked next to me, asked if I needed help. I told him my predicament and he said, “You’re in luck. I work for NAPA!” He proceeded to present me with some tools, and, after some more tinkering, he went about helping to fix the door, getting me on my way. Thank you, Larry!