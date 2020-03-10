Last week, the Pearl Creek Elementary School community celebrated inquiry, discovery and student scientists at the annual school-wide Science Fair. All of us at Pearl Creek Elementary feel so proud of the hard work and perseverance demonstrated by our wonderful students. This celebration of science could not have succeeded without the help of many dedicated volunteers. Pearl Creek would like to thank the behind-the-scenes volunteers Kelly McDevitt and Marla Statscewich who kept all the moving pieces in order. We also owe a huge thanks to our volunteer judges Aleya Brinkman, Roger Brunner, Sarah Hardy, Anja Kade, Greg Kahoe, Katie Larson, Holly McKinney, Carl Tape and Ken Tape. Last but definitely not least, a huge thanks goes to the Barbour family for volunteering for the clean-up crew. We look forward to seeing all of the amazing work of Interior student scientists next week at the Interior Alaska Science Fair.

