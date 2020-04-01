I’m a teacher at Ryan Middle School. Last month our school had the opportunity to host students from Sitka High School on a student exchange through the Alaska Humanities Forum which is a great organization building bridges across communities in Alaska.
We had limited funding to show the Sitka students all that Fairbanks has to offer in February and two companies were super helpful in providing services for us.
Thank you so much to Jameson at Alaska Sled Dog Guides for giving us an amazing discount and giving our students (from both communities) a wonderful dog sledding experience! We really appreciate you making that a possibility for us!
Secondly, a huge shout out and thank you to Jason Peters and his family at Alaska Aurora Adventures. They took our entire group ice fishing at no charge at all to us! Not only did they donate their time (on a pretty chilly below zero day) but they fed us lunch and s’mores! They donated their time and money to help us have a positive experience! Thank you so much! We are grateful to be a part of such a wonderful community!
Please give these two organizations your business if you have the opportunity. It is companies like these that make me proud to call Fairbanks my home. Thanks for making our world a better place.