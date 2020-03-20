Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 40%.